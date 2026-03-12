Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Rajputana Stainless , a stainless steel manufacturer, is expected to be finalised today, March 12, 2026. However, the IPO received a lacklustre response from investors with an overall subscription of only 1.12 times.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Rajputana Stainless IPO received bids for 23.41 million shares against 20.90 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 2.51 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 2.59 times. The retail investors' quota was booked at only 27 per cent.

Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, Kfin Technologies.

Steps to check Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment status on BSE:

Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Rajputana Stainless' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies:

Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Under 'Select IPO', select Rajputana Stainless from the drop-down box

Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN)

Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Rajputana Stainless were trading at ₹123.5 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹1.5 or 1.23 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹116 to ₹122.

Rajputana Stainless IPO listing date

Rajputana Stainless IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, March 9, and closed on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfers of shares to the respective demat accounts. Rajputana Stainless is expected to list on the stock exchanges on Monday, March 16, 2026.