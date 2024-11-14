Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund cash pile intact despite record deployment amid market downturn

Mutual fund cash pile intact despite record deployment amid market downturn

Active equity schemes had around Rs 1.7 trillion at the end of October

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes remain flush with cash despite deploying a record sum over the past five weeks amid a 10 per cent downturn in the benchmark Nifty.
 
As of October-end, the equity schemes of the top 20 fund houses held 5.5 per cent of their portfolios in cash, compared to 6 per cent in September, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
PPFAS, Quant, and SBI were the top three fund houses in terms of cash holdings.
 
The 20 fund houses manage around Rs 28.5 trillion through their equity schemes. At 5.5 per cent, the absolute cash holding amounts to Rs 1.6 trillion. Assuming a similar cash percentage at the industry level, the absolute cash holding across the industry works out to Rs 1.7 trillion.
 
 
While MF officials maintain that their mandate is to remain fully invested, they strategically hold some cash reserves during periods of market uncertainty and excessive valuations.
 
Industry players say that while the market has declined sharply, valuation levels haven’t fallen significantly due to a deterioration in earnings growth.

More From This Section

PremiumMutual Funda

Investors pump record sums into largecap-oriented schemes in October

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

'Buy the dips' triggers record equity MF bets; SIP accounts topped 100 mn

Mutual Funds

MFs tighten grip on domestic stocks; FPI-DII ownership gap narrows further

Mutual Fund CEOs

BS BFSI Summit: Rs 100 trillion AUM just 3-4 years away, say MF CEOs

mutual fund CEOs at BS BFSI Summit

Rs 100 trn AUM? Just 3-4 years away, say mutual fund CEOs at BS BFSI Summit

 
"While there has been some moderation in valuations as well as equity market sentiment, we believe there may be more room for the current market turbulence to continue before we reach saner levels on both," SBI MF said in a recent note.
 
The fund house highlighted three factors behind the market downturn: "One, valuations have been rich for Indian stocks both on an absolute basis and relative to emerging market (EM) peers. Two, near-term earnings have been slowing down, with more stocks seeing earnings downgrades than upgrades. Three, our measure of equity market sentiment had remained extremely stretched," it stated.
 
Cash holdings also depend on the quantum of inflows and outflows from the schemes towards the end of the month. In October, investors poured Rs 41,887 crore into active equity schemes, the highest in any calendar month.
 
The inflows into equity MF schemes, along with the cash positions, determine the quantum of MFs' equity market deployment. MFs and other domestic institutions provided key support for the market last month amid record outflows of foreign capital.
 
In October, MFs bought a record Rs 90,771 crore worth of equities across active equity, passive equity, and hybrid schemes. The deployment came amid a 6.2 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.
 
The report shows that not all MFs utilised their cash reserves last month, as several fund houses reported a surge in their cash holdings. Fund houses that registered an increase in cash holdings included SBI, PPFAS, and Axis. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal, ICICI Prudential, and Quant were among those that likely used a significant portion of their cash reserves last month.
 
Changes in cash levels are also subject to fluctuations in the overall fund size due to market movements. Even if cash holdings remain constant, a decline in the overall assets under management (AUM) of equity schemes due to market falls will result in a higher cash percentage.

Also Read

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Eye on monetisation, CAMS-KFintech form JV for MF Central platform

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Shriram Mutual Fund to launch industry-first multi sector rotation fund

Mutual Funda

Equity MFs see record Rs 41,887 cr inflow in Oct on robust investment

stocks

More young adults now prefer investing in stocks over mutual funds

PremiumSIP, mutual fund, investment

Mutual funds step up: SIPs climb ticket ladder, one rung at a time

Topics : Mutual Funds mutual fund sector MFs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon