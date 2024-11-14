Mutual fund cash pile intact despite record deployment amid market downturn

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes remain flush with cash despite deploying a record sum over the past five weeks amid a 10 per cent downturn in the benchmark Nifty.
As of October-end, the equity schemes of the top 20 fund houses held 5.5 per cent of their portfolios in cash, compared to 6 per cent in September, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
PPFAS, Quant, and SBI were the top three fund houses in terms of cash holdings.
The 20 fund houses manage around Rs 28.5 trillion through their equity schemes. At 5.5 per cent, the absolute cash holding amounts to Rs 1.6 trillion. Assuming a similar cash percentage at the industry level, the absolute cash holding across the industry works out to Rs 1.7 trillion.
While MF officials maintain that their mandate is to remain fully invested, they strategically hold some cash reserves during periods of market uncertainty and excessive valuations.
Industry players say that while the market has declined sharply, valuation levels haven’t fallen significantly due to a deterioration in earnings growth.
"While there has been some moderation in valuations as well as equity market sentiment, we believe there may be more room for the current market turbulence to continue before we reach saner levels on both," SBI MF said in a recent note.
The fund house highlighted three factors behind the market downturn: "One, valuations have been rich for Indian stocks both on an absolute basis and relative to emerging market (EM) peers. Two, near-term earnings have been slowing down, with more stocks seeing earnings downgrades than upgrades. Three, our measure of equity market sentiment had remained extremely stretched," it stated.
Cash holdings also depend on the quantum of inflows and outflows from the schemes towards the end of the month. In October, investors poured Rs 41,887 crore into active equity schemes, the highest in any calendar month.
The inflows into equity MF schemes, along with the cash positions, determine the quantum of MFs' equity market deployment. MFs and other domestic institutions provided key support for the market last month amid record outflows of foreign capital.
In October, MFs bought a record Rs 90,771 crore worth of equities across active equity, passive equity, and hybrid schemes. The deployment came amid a 6.2 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The report shows that not all MFs utilised their cash reserves last month, as several fund houses reported a surge in their cash holdings. Fund houses that registered an increase in cash holdings included SBI, PPFAS, and Axis. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal, ICICI Prudential, and Quant were among those that likely used a significant portion of their cash reserves last month.
Changes in cash levels are also subject to fluctuations in the overall fund size due to market movements. Even if cash holdings remain constant, a decline in the overall assets under management (AUM) of equity schemes due to market falls will result in a higher cash percentage.