MFs swoop up banks in December 2023 on valuation comfort, shows data

Amid high valuations across most of the market segments, most fund managers are seeing opportunity in the banking sector, especially large private banks

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Mutual funds (MFs) loaded up on banks in December with Axis Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India featuring in the five most-bought stocks list. MFs' investment in these, along with another top buy - ICICI Bank - amounted to over Rs 7,000 crore, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Reliance Industries and Mankind Pharma were the other two stocks in the most-bought list.

Amid high valuations across most of the market segments, most fund managers are seeing opportunity in the banking sector, especially large private banks.
“The biggest opportunity we see is in private-sector banks. Some of the best-managed banks today are trading at valuations that are lower than their long-term averages,” said Ajay Tyagi, Head of Equities, UTI AMC.

Banking sector stocks account for around 20 per cent of the total investments of active equity schemes of each fund house. Among the larger fund houses, Mirae MF has the highest allocation at - 24 per cent, followed by Franklin Templeton MF.

In its equity outlook for calendar year 2024, Mirae Asset MF said it is ‘overweight’ on retail banks owing to reasonable valuations, possibility of cyclical and structural upside, and consolidation towards strong franchise.

However, MFs have been trimming their allocation towards the largest lender HDFC Bank. In the two month period of November and December, MFs have sold HDFC Bank stocks worth Rs 4,700 crore.

In December, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, Cholamandalam Invest, Indiabulls Housing, and Bharat Electronics were the top five most sold stocks, according to the report.

Bulking up on banks
Most bought stocks
  Increase in holding (in Rs crore)
Reliance 3510
Mankind Pharma 2880
Axis Bank 2140
Indian Bank 1930
Bank of India 1650
ICICI Bank 1540
SAIL 1070
   
Most sold stocks
  Decline in holding (in Rs crore)
HDFC Bank 3960
Ultratech Cement 1420
Cholamandalam Invest 1200
Indiabulls Housing 980
Bharat Electronics 970
Mahindra & Mahindra 920
TVS Holdings 860
Source: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

