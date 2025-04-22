Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Sebi revises NAV cut-off timings for MF overnight scheme redemptions

Sebi revises NAV cut-off timings for MF overnight scheme redemptions

For applications received up to 3 pm, the closing NAV of day immediately preceding the next business day will be applicable. For applications received after 3 pm

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Further, such MFOS units are required to be in demat form, and must necessarily be pledged with a clearing corporation at all times. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday announced a change in cut-off timings to determine the net asset value (NAV) with respect to repurchase or redemptions of units in overnight schemes of mutual funds.

The changes will allow time for stock brokers (SBs), or clearing members (CMs) to un-pledge units of Mutual Fund Overnight Schemes (MFOS) and place redemption requests with mutual funds, after the close of market hours.

For applications received up to 3 pm, the closing NAV of day immediately preceding the next business day will be applicable. For applications received after 3 pm, the closing NAV of the next business day will be applicable, Sebi said in its circular.

 

However, in case application is received through online mode, the cut-off timing of 7 pm will be applicable for overnight fund schemes, it added.

The new timings will become effective from June 1.

Also Read

Gensol group, Cab driver, Cab service, BluSmart, BluSmart drivers

Sebi finds only 2-3 labourers, no EV production at Gensol's Pune unit

PremiumUber

Sebi investigation into BluSmart likely to slow Uber's EV push in India

PremiumSebi

Sebi proposes higher mutual fund investment limits in Reits, InvITs

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI (Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Working to 'sort out issues' of NSE's IPO, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to review ESG disclosures for listed firms, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Investment in Mutual Fund Overnight Schemes (MFOS) is a new avenue made available to stock brokers or clearing members to deploy client funds and ensures minimal risk transformation of client funds because of overnight tenure and exposure to only risk-free government securities.

SBs/CMs ensure that client funds are invested only in such MFOS that deploy funds into risk-free government bond overnight repo markets and overnight Tri-party Repo Dealing and Settlement (TREPS).

Further, such MFOS units are required to be in demat form, and must necessarily be pledged with a clearing corporation at all times.

Sebi, in its consultation paper in January, noted that the overnight schemes receive money invested in securities with one-day maturity on the next working day.

"For meeting redemption requests, the overnight schemes don't have to make any sale transaction before market hours. Instead, the overnight schemes, based on redemption requests, may decide not to reinvest the maturity proceeds to be received on T+1 settlement date.

"Since the money has to be invested every day, for the amount of redemption requests received on T-day, such amount is not reinvested on T+1 day and instead is used for payouts. Due to this, the timeline of redemption, whether being 3 pm or 7 pm shall not impact the funds' valuation or capability to redeem investments," the regulator had stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumMutual Funds

Making further inroads: Mutual funds on expansion spree in smaller towns

mutual fund, assets under management

Nippon, ICICI Pru lead MF AUM growth in FY25; Motilal Oswal doubles assets

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Capitalmind gets Sebi approval to launch its own mutual fund schemes

systematic investment plan, SIP, Mutual fund

Monthly SIP inflows may touch ₹40,000 crore in 18-24 months: Union AMC CEO

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi rolls out standardised format for Specialised Investment Funds

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms MFs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon