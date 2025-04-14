Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capitalmind gets Sebi approval to launch its own mutual fund schemes

The company manages over Rs 2,000 crore in assets for more than 1,400 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) clients

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The company plans to launch its initial suite of active equity mutual fund schemes in the coming months. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capitalmind Financial Services on Monday said it has received final approval from the markets regulator Sebi to commence its mutual fund operations under the name Capitalmind Mutual Fund.

The company plans to launch its initial suite of active equity mutual fund schemes in the coming months, with intentions to gradually expand its offerings to include debt, hybrid, and multi-asset funds.

"Receiving Sebi's final nod is a watershed moment, validating our commitment to bringing an investor-first, transparent, and data-driven approach to the wider investing public.

"For years, we've focused on simplifying investing through disciplined strategies. Launching Capitalmind Mutual Fund is the natural evolution of our mission, enabling us to empower millions more Indians to achieve their financial goals with accessible, rules-based investment products," Capitalmind Financial Services founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy said in a statement.

 

The company manages over Rs 2,000 crore in assets for more than 1,400 Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) clients.

The newly established Capitalmind Asset Management said its offerings will be rooted in robust quantitative research, disciplined processes, rigorous risk management, and clear investor communication.

The company said it is well-positioned with its established track record and significant existing reach, having served over 20,000 investors across its research platform (Capitalmind Premium) in addition to its PMS/AIF clientele.

Its entry coincides with significant market growth, with the industry assets under management (AUM) surpassing Rs 65 lakh crore and serving over 5.3 crore unique investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

