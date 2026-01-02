Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Time Technoplast share surges 5% on securing this approval; details inside

Time Technoplast share surges 5% on securing this approval; details inside

At 9:45 AM, Time Technoplast share price was trading 2.21 per cent higher at ₹192.35 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 85,497.10 levels.

Time Technoplast share price today

Time Technoplast is among the leading Indian multinationals that manufactures innovative polymer and composite products for industries like packaging, automotive, and infrastructure.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Time Technoplast share price today: Time Technoplast shares soared as much as 5.10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹197.80 per share on Friday, January 2, 2026.
 
At 9:45 AM, Time Technoplast share price was trading 2.21 per cent higher at ₹192.35 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 85,497.10 levels.

Why did Time Technoplast share price rise today?

 
The uptick in Time Technoplast share price came after the company received approvals from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) and TUV Rheinland (India) Pvt. Ltd for the manufacture and supply of High-Pressure Type-3 Fully Wrapped Fibre Reinforced Composite Cylinders of 2-litre capacity for compressed gas applications.
 
 
This milestone makes Time Technoplast the first company in India to secure approval for a variety of high-pressure gas cylinders. The company already holds approvals for Composite Oxygen and Breathing Air Type-3 Cylinders (6.8 litres), as well as Composite Hydrogen Cylinders in both Type-3 (6.8 litres) and Type-4 (150 litres) formats. These cylinders form part of the company’s value-added offerings, highlighting its focus on innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities.
 
The newly granted PESO approval allows these cylinders to be used across a broad spectrum of applications, including hydrogen and oxygen transportation and cascade systems, medical oxygen and self-contained breathing apparatus in hospitals and emergency situations, as well as laboratory and metalworking gases such as nitrogen, helium, argon, and carbon dioxide.   ALSO READ | Tata Motors, TMPV rally up to 4% post Dec sales; brokerages remain upbeat 

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

