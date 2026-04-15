Adani Group stocks: Adani Power, Energy hit 52-week highs; here's why

Adani Group Shares Prices

Why are Adani Group stocks in focus?

JM Financial Institutional Securities view on Adani Power, Adani Green

Shares of Adani Group companies were in focus, with Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions hitting their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.Besides these two stocks, the market price of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements and ACC traded higher up to 3 per cent in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.6 per cent at 78,057.05 at 09:26 AM.In the past one month, Adani Group stocks have outperformed the market by soaring up to 19 per cent, as against 3 per cent rise in the benchmark index.The share price of Adani Energy Solutions hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,205.20, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. Thus far in the month of April, the market price of power distribution company has surged 29 per cent.Adani Energy Solutions informed that the company has commissioned a 1,000 MW HVDC transmission link between Kudus and Aarey (Mumbai), enabling higher integration of renewable energy into the Mumbai grid. The project includes a 30 km overhead + 50 km underground corridor and features the world’s first compact high-voltage direct current (HVDC) substation, improving grid reliability and reducing dependence on in-city power generation.Share price of Adani Power also hit a 52-week high of ₹187.15, and has rallied 24 per cent thus far in the month of April.Resolution of all major past regulatory matters is complete, leading to healthy cash inflow (Adani Power has recovered majority of pending regulatory dues, including carrying cost and late payment surcharge [LPS]). This is likely to provide revenue visibility given the Change in Law tariff revision being implemented, according to Crisil Ratings.APL has tied up more than 95 per cent of its operational power generation capacity with multiple counterparties under long-term/medium-term PPAs, with scalable tariff structure for majority of these PPAs providing good revenue visibility. The company has tied up 56 per cent of its under-construction capacity with various state discoms over the last 12 months. The untied capacity is near pitheads, which supports raw material sourcing and reduces cost of generation. The diversified counterparty mix mitigates concentration risk, the rating agency said in its rationale.Power demand on March 10, 2026 touched 238GW (flat YoY, solar hours) and 224.6GW (7 per cent YoY, non solar hours, highest-ever in March). A sudden weather disturbance (1,000km rare cloud formation) dampened solar/non-solar hours peak demand by 40/20GW within a period of 10 days. The IEX Real-Time Market prices on March 22, 2026 were the lowest clearing prices since the RTM was launched in Jun’00. That said, the massive cloud band across north India is now moving away.There is a global consensus around El Niño conditions developing during the South West Monsoon (Jun-Sep). Most of the recent El Nino years marked spikes in power demand. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities believe demand is likely to pick up beginning mid-May and possibly sustain up to Sep’26E—as seen during the 2023 El Nino.All in all, analysts at the brokerage firm anticipate a shortfall in hydro generation (negative for NHPC, SJVN), spike in coal-fired generation (positive for NTPC, Adani Power), extension of Section-11 (Tata Mundra) and high merchant prices (Adani Green, Adani Power), subject to downside risk from any slowdown due to the prolonged West Asia conflict.