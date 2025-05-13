Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aether Industries shares slip 6% after promoter trims stake under OFS

Aether Industries shares slip 6% after promoter trims stake under OFS

According to the exchange filing, the offer for sale is 6.77 per cent or 89,79,173 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aether Industries share price: Shares of Aether Industries plunged 6 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹757.25 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after promoter Purnima Desai started selling its equity holding under an offer for sale (OFS) of shares. 
 
At 11:48 AM, Aether Industries shares were trading 3.71 per cent lower at ₹776.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.76 per cent at 81,709.13. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,293.64 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,066.3 per share and the 52-week low stood at ₹737.2 per share.
 
 
In the past one year, Aether Industries shares have lost over 1 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 13 per cent.  Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 
According to the exchange filing, the offer for sale is 6.77 per cent or 89,79,173 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each. The offer will be open for non-retail investors on May 13, 2025, and for retail investors on May 14, 2025. The floor price of the offer is fixed at ₹700 per share.
 
"The Seller proposes to sell 6.77% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company (equivalent to 89,79,173 equity shares having a face value of ₹ 10 each) (Offer Shares) on May 13, 2025 (T day) (for non-Retail Investors only) and on May 14, 2025 (T+1 Day) (for Retail Investors and for non-Retail Investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids) through a separate, designated window of the Stock Exchanges, (held in dematerialized form in one or more demat accounts with the relevant depository participant) in accordance with the OFS Guidelines (such offer for sale hereinafter referred to as the “Offer”)," the filing read.  ALSO READ | What drove Chalet Hotels share price 4% higher today? Check details here

About Aether Industries

Aether Industries Limited, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, specializes in advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals driven by complex, differentiated chemistry and strong technological capabilities. Its products serve diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material science, coatings, high-performance photography, additives, and oil & gas.
 
Founded in 2013, Aether began by focusing on team-building, infrastructure, and R&D to develop core competencies. Revenue operations started in FY 2018, marking the second phase of growth.
 

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex, Nifty lower, weighed by Eternal, Infy, HCL; small, midcaps gain

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

These 3 technical factors working in favour of these 5 stks; how to trade?

IPO

Integrity Infrabuild IPO Day 1 Update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

JM Financial shares jump 10% on posting 390% rise in PAT YoY; Details

SRF

SRF shares fall 3% despite strong Q4 results; check key numbers here

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon