What drove Chalet Hotels share price 4% higher today? Check details here

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Chalet Hotels share price: Hotels chain operator Chalet Hotels shares were in demand in early trade on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹899.75 per share.
 
However, at 11:36 AM, Chalet Hotels share pared its gains, and was trading 0.66 per cent lower at ₹859.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.64 per cent lower at 81,905.41 level.
 
What sparked the positive rally in Chalet Hotels share price?
 
The northward move in the Chalet Hotels share price came after the company posted a  strong set of results in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
 
Chalet Hotels’ consolidated profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹123.9 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹82.4 crore in March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).

The company’s total income rose 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹537.4 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹424.4 crore in Q4FY24.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹256.9 crore, as against ₹189 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 330 basis points (bps) to 47.8 per cent in Q4FY25, from 44.5 per cent a year ago (Q4FY24).
 
“This year we achieved a significant milestone — ₹1,500 crore in revenue from the Hospitality business with a strong 45 per cent Ebitda margin, one of the highest in the industry, driven by the team’s robust execution and operational excellence. Our entry into Goa and Rishikesh reflects our strategy of strengthening our portfolio and diversifying our customer mix. For the year ahead, we aim to drive strong revenue growth whilst deepening our operational efficiencies, maintaining a sharp focus on executing our expansion pipeline. We are equally excited to work on the acquisition of the new land parcel in North Goa,” said Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels.
 
About Chalet Hotels
 
Chalet Hotels Limited, part of the K Raheja Corp group, is a key player in the hospitality sector in India, specialising in owning, developing, managing, and operating high-end hotels and mixed-use properties. 
 
With a strategic presence in key metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Rishikesh, the company focuses on creating sustainable growth and maximising returns from every asset. 
 
Chalet's portfolio includes 11 fully operational hotels, totaling 3,314 keys, and approximately 2.4 million square feet of commercial space, all located in prime areas close to their hospitality properties.
 
The company's hotel portfolio features a mix of luxury and mainstream brands, with prominent properties like JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, and The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas. 
 
Chalet Hotels has forged strong partnerships with renowned international brands such as Marriott International and Accor for the operation of its hotels. 
 
Additionally, Chalet Hotels also owns a resort in Khandala, Maharashtra, further diversifying its offerings. 
 

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

