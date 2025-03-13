Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy HDFC Bank, TaMo, Tata Power today

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy HDFC Bank, TaMo, Tata Power today

The auto sector is exhibiting a mixed trend, with Tata Motors now attempting a recovery after a seven-month corrective phase

stock market trading

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market View
 
Markets remained volatile and ended nearly flat, extending Tuesday’s trend. After opening on a steady note, Nifty drifted lower in the first half, but a recovery in select heavyweights helped trim most losses, closing at 22,470.50. Sectoral trends remained mixed, with pharma, banking, and auto seeing gains, while IT and realty lagged. Meanwhile, broader indices faced pressure amid consolidation, losing nearly half a percent each.
 
Despite weak global cues, markets are displaying resilience, though pressure in key sectors is limiting the upside. Further consolidation is likely in the coming sessions, with heightened volatility expected due to the weekly expiry. Traders should maintain a stock-specific approach, focusing on large caps and prominent midcaps.
 
 
Stocks Recommendations
 
HDFC Bank Limited | LTP: 1711.15 | Buy | Target: 1810 | Stop-loss: 1660 

Also Read

stock market trading

Hikal, Torrent Power: Top bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec for March 12

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these three stocks on March 10

Credit: Bloomberg

Gold may hit $3,000 an ounce in coming weeks on tariff uncertainty: Analyst

Silver Today: US jobs data, Powell speech in focus; support at Rs 96,000

Silver Today: US jobs data, Powell speech in focus; support at Rs 96,000

Selective private banking majors are showing notable strength with HDFC Bank among the key performers. The HDFC Bank stock has been holding firm above its long-term moving average the 200 DEMA while forming a base over the past one and a half months. This consolidation supported by strong volumes signals accumulation and suggests a potential resumption of the uptrend soon.
 
Tata Motors Limited | LTP: 668.30 | Buy | Target: 698 | Stop-loss: 654 
The auto sector is exhibiting a mixed trend, with Tata Motors now attempting a recovery after a seven-month corrective phase. The stock has rebounded after testing its major support at the long-term moving average, the 200 WEMA, and has recently reclaimed its short-term moving average, the 20 DEMA, forming a strong bullish candle with a notable surge in volumes. This indicates a strengthening recovery momentum.
 
Tata Power Company Limited | LTP: 356.25 | Buy | Target: 374 | Stop-loss: 345
 
Power stocks have shown a strong recovery and are displaying resilience against the broader market. In line with this trend, Tata Power stock is holding steady at its short-term moving average support. The consistent rebound on dips highlights strength in its chart structure. Given the price action and sector outlook, long positions can be considered at current levels.
 
(Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is SVP or research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys

Nandan Nilekani's master key to help unlock India's $8 trillion future

Morgan Stanley downgrades Infosys

Nifty IT at 9-month low; brokerages flag weak earnings outlook for sector

Premiumstock market trading

Indian equities may be nearing correction bottom, says Motilal Oswal

PremiumThe shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

While global indices fall, India's base metal stocks poised for price gains

Premiumequity mutual fund

Equity inflows plunge, SIP count shrinks for second month in February

Topics : Stock calls BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY HDFC Bank shares HDFC Bank Tata Motors Tata Power Share price share market stock market trading Market trends Trending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon