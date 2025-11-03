Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Titagarh Rail shares rise 4% on ₹2,481-crore MMRDA order win; details here

Titagarh Rail shares rise 4% on ₹2,481-crore MMRDA order win; details here

Titagarh Rail bagged a ₹2,481-crore order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 5

Titagarh Rail Systems

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) rose nearly 4 per cent on Monday after it secured a ₹2,481-crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for metro coaches and associated systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.
 
The railway wagon maker's stock rose as much as 3.89 per cent during the day to ₹919 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 15 this year. The Titagarh Rail Systems stock pared gains to trade 2.8 per cent higher at ₹909 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:21 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17.7 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Titagarh Rail has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,225.68 crore.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Titagarh Rail bags ₹2,481 crore order

Titagarh Rail secured a contract from the MMRDA for the Mumbai Metro Line 5 project. The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signalling and train control systems, telecommunication, platform screen doors, and depot machinery and plant.
 
Valued at around ₹2,481 crore, the contract covers the design, manufacture, and supply of 132 metro coaches, along with signalling for 24.9 km of track and telecom systems across 16 stations. It also includes five years of comprehensive maintenance.

Also Read

Drone

Deals worth ₹289 crore lift Zen Technologies shares 7%; more details inside

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dredging Corp hits 20% upper limit; why is this PSU stock in demand today?

urban company share price in focus

Urban Company shares slip 7% as Q2 loss widens; check details

BEL Share price target

Analysts retain 'Buy' on BEL amid strong orders, margin growth, tech thrust

dividend shares

Dividend stocks: Coal India, 5 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

 
The project spans both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi–Kasheli–Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka–Bhiwandi–Kalyan APMC) of Mumbai Metro Line 5. This marks TRSL’s second major contract for the Mumbai Metro, following its earlier assignment for the rolling stock of Line 6.
 
Titagarh Rail Systems said the project underscores its growing role in advancing India’s urban mobility infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a key contributor to the Make-in-India metro ecosystem. "We remain committed to driving the nation’s infrastructure growth — not only Make in India and Make for India, but also Make for the World. With this spirit, we continue to contribute meaningfully towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat in the years ahead," Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman & managing director, Titagarh Rail, said.   ALSO READ | Should you buy, sell or hold DLF post September quarter show? Find out here

Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 recap

In the first quarter ended June 2025, the company reported a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹30.86 crore, as compared to ₹67.01 crore. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹679.3 crore, as compared to ₹903.05 crore a year ago. 
 

More From This Section

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Broader indices up; PSU Bank, realty shares rally

Lenskart IPO

Lenskart warns: LASIK, SMILE may rattle India's $17-billion eyewear market

DLF, DLF Mumbai

Should you buy, sell or hold DLF post September quarter show? Find out here

Patanjali Foods share price in focus

Patanjali Foods shares slide 5% even after positive Q2 show; details here

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance soars 6%, surpasses PNB, Chola Investment in market-cap

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Titagarh Wagons MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon