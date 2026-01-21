Amagi Media falters on D-Street debut; shares list 12% below issue price

Amagi Media Labs IPO details

The company raised ₹1,788.62 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 22.6 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.9 million shares. The public offering was available at a price band of ₹343 to ₹361, with a lot size of 41 shares, from Tuesday, January 13, 2026, to Friday, January 16, 2026.

While initial investor interest was lukewarm, demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) surged on the last day, resulting in an overall subscription of 30.22 times. The IPO received bids for 82,40,12,260 shares against an offer of 2,72,66,589 shares. NIIs oversubscribed their portion by 37.36 times, QIBs by 33.77 times, while retail investors, though the least subscribed category, oversubscribed their quota by 9.31 times.

MUFG Intime India served as the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital acted as book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS component, which will be paid to investors selling their stakes through the public offering. From the fresh issue, Amagi Media Labs plans to utilise ₹550 crore for technology and cloud infrastructure expenses. The remaining funds will be used for inorganic growth through unspecified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Shares of cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology company Amagi Media Labs made a disappointing debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, after the company raised ₹1,788.62 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).The company’s shares kickstarted their maiden trading session on the BSE at ₹317 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹44 from the issue price of ₹361 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the company’s shares listed at a discount of ₹43 per share, or 11.91 per cent, at ₹318 per share.Amagi Media Labs IPO listing came below grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, unlisted shares of Amagi Media Labs were trading around ₹361 apiece, reflecting a dscount of ₹1 per share, or about 0.28 per cent above the issue price, according to unofficial market trackers.