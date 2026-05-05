Anuh Pharma up 7% on receiving WHO prequalification for anti-malarial API

Anuh Pharma shares advanced 6.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹85 per share. However, at 12:16 PM, Anuh Pharma’s share price was up 6.15 per cent at ₹84.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 76,700.92.

The buying on the counter came after the company received World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification approval for Amodiaquine Hydrochloride USP, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the treatment of uncomplicated Plasmodium falciparum malaria.

The approval, granted under the WHO Prequalification of Medicines Programme, qualifies the API for use in international markets, including WHO-procured and donor-funded programmes. The product meets United States Pharmacopeia (USP) standards.

Amodiaquine Hydrochloride is classified as an essential medicine by the WHO and is widely used in combination therapies for anti-malarial treatment. The prequalification positions Anuh Pharma as an eligible supplier for global public health procurement programmes targeting malaria — a disease that continues to affect millions across sub-Saharan Africa and other tropical regions.

The approval further consolidates Anuh Pharma's standing as a preferred API supplier for global anti-malarial programmes.

Anuh Pharma Limited is a bulk drugs manufacturing company and part of the SK Group of Companies, a conglomerate with a combined revenue of ₹850 crore and a workforce of over 2,000 people across businesses spanning API manufacturing, pharma formulations, distribution, and logistics.

Established in 1960, Anuh Pharma has built a six-decade track record as one of India's largest manufacturers of macrolides and anti-tuberculosis (anti-TB) products, while also maintaining a significant presence in anti-bacterials, anti-malarials, and corticosteroids. The company's product portfolio spans several critical therapeutic categories, positioning it as a key domestic supplier across both regulated and semi-regulated international markets.

The company's focus on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for essential medicines — including those on the WHO's essential medicines list — has enabled it to build relationships with global public health procurement programmes. Its recent WHO Prequalification approval for Amodiaquine Hydrochloride, an anti-malarial API, reflects the company's growing footprint in donor-funded and WHO-procured markets across sub-Saharan Africa and other malaria-endemic regions.