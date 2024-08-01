Ashok Leyland falls 4% after July sales disappoint. Check details here

Ashok Leyland in focus: Share of Share of Ashok Leyland fell as much as 3.94 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 246.95 per share on Thursday, August 01, 2024.

The fall in the share price came after the automotive manufacturer reported disappointing July 2024 sales numbers.

The company’s total sales (domestic and exports) for July 2024 dropped to 13,928 units, as against 15,068 units in the same month last year (July 2024).

Ashok Leyland’s total M&HCV sales dropped 12 per cent year-on-year to 8,440 units in July 2024, from 9,571 units in July 2023.

Meanwhile, total M&HCV truck sales fell 20 per cent year-on-year to 6,426 units in July 2024, as against 8,037 units in July 2023.

Domestic sales

Ashok Leyland’s total sales plunged 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 12,926 units in July 2024, from 14,207 units in July 2023.

Additionally, M&HCV truck sales fell 14 per cent year-on-year to 7,685 units in July 2024, as against 8,974 units in July 2023.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. specialises in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, encompassing a diverse range of products such as buses, trucks, engines, and special vehicles for various applications.

Its offerings include 18 to 82-seater buses, haulage vehicles ranging from 7.5 to 49 tonnes, and diesel engines for industrial, marine, and generator sets.

Additionally, the company produces forgings, castings, and engines for industrial and marine uses.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Ashok Leyland operates globally with nine manufacturing plants, including facilities in Great Britain and Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). As the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, Ashok Leyland is a key player in the commercial vehicle industry.

The market capitalisation of Ashok Leyland is Rs 73,719.01 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under BSE 100 category.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 258.95 per share, hit on July 31, 2024. Its 52-week low is Rs 157.65 apiece, hit on March 14, 2024.



At 1:39 PM, shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 3.42 per cent lower at Rs 248.30. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 81,781.52 levels.