Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian Paints stock tanks 9%, hits over 3-year low on weak Q2 numbers

Asian Paints stock tanks 9%, hits over 3-year low on weak Q2 numbers

Weak consumer sentiments coupled with persistent rains through the quarter and floods in some parts of the country weighed on the company's September quarter performance

Increasing disposable incomes, surge in sales of high-end products and rapid urbanisation, among other things, are driving demand for luxury and premium paints. Source: Adobe Stock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Asian Paints hit an over three-year low of Rs 2,511.65, as they tanked 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after reporting a weak set of numbers for the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).   The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin declined to 15.5 per cent from 20.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. 
 
The stock has fallen below its previous low of Rs 2,671 that it touched on May 10, 2024. It is trading at its lowest level since May 2021. Thus far in the calendar year 2024, Asian Paints has underperformed the market by falling 27 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has gained 10 per cent during the same period.
 
 
In Q2FY25, the company’s consolidated net sales decreased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,003.0 crore as its decorative business in India registered volume decline of 0.5 per cent. The weak consumer sentiments coupled with persistent rains through the quarter and floods in some parts of the country also impacted consumption.  The paint marker's revenue was affected by price cuts taken last year, a shift in mix and increased rebates. The impact of price increases implemented during Q2 is expected to flow through in the second half of the year, the company said.
 
Asian Paints' Ebitda was down 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,239.5 crore from Rs 1,716.2 crore earlier, while profit after tax declined by 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 694.60 crore during the quarter.
 
The management said the paint industry faced a subdued demand environment during the quarter. On the margin front, soft demand conditions, product mix and material price inflation affected margins in Q2. The company expects margins to recover in the coming quarters on the back of anticipated softening in material prices coupled with price increases implemented in the last few months.
 
The paints industry is expected to grow at a steady rate with strong demand in the luxury segment, while analysts expect recovery in the demand in tier-3 and tier-4 towns.  In the medium- to long-term, the decorative paints industry is expected to register a 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY2023-FY2027 to Rs 1 trillion, led by a reduction in the re-painting cycle to 4-5 years (from 8-10 years earlier), increased construction activities of new real estate projects, acceptance of better Paints products in smaller towns, and upgradation of premium brands in cities and large towns, brokerage firm Sharekhan had said in Asian Paints in Q1 results update.  Moreover, a better product mix and efficiencies would help paint companies post higher margins in the long run, it added.
 

Also Read

Photo: Bloomberg

SBI share price muted today after Q2; brokerages maintain target price

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals

Divi's Labs set for continued growth, valuation may cap upside: Analysts

manufacturing, shipping, containers, ships, ports, port

Shipping Corporation rise 12% on reporting multi-fold jump in PAT in Q2FY25

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to watch, Nov 11: Asian Paints, Britannia, Vedanta, REC, Tata Motors

Paytm

Paytm hits highest level in calendar year 2024; zooms 169% in 6 months

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Asian Paints Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity Paint stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon