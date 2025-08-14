Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian shares mixed after days of gains driven by hopes for US rate cuts

Low interest rates tend to make the yen weaker against the dollar, giving Japanese exporters a cost advantage in overseas sales

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after days of gains driven by hopes for lower US interest rates | Image: Bloomberg

AP Manila
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after days of gains driven by hopes for lower US interest rates, while US futures slipped.

Bitcoin rose more than 3 per cent to a new record of over USD 1,23,000, according to CoinDesk.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.4 per cent to 42,657.94 as investors sold to lock in recent gains that have taken the benchmark to all-time records.

The Japanese yen rose against the dollar after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg that Japan was behind the curve in monetary tightening. He was referring to the slow pace of increases in Japan's near-zero interest rates.

 

Low interest rates tend to make the yen weaker against the dollar, giving Japanese exporters a cost advantage in overseas sales.

The dollar fell to 146.55 Japanese yen early Thursday, down from 147.39 yen. The euro fell to USD 1.1703 from USD 1.1705.

In Chinese markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed less than 0.1 per cent to 25,597.85, while the Shanghai composite index gained 0.2 per cent to 3,690.88.

South Korea's Kospi slid 0.3 per cent to 3,215.61, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 index added 0.5 per cent to 8,871.80.

Taiwan's TAIEX fell 0.4 per cent, while India's Sensex edged 0.1 per cent higher.

Asian markets opened today like a party that ran out of champagne before midnight the music still playing, but the dance floor thinning out, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down less than 0.1 per cent.

On Wednesday, US stocks ticked higher, extending a global rally fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve will cut US interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 6,466.58, coming off its latest all-time high. The Dow climbed 1 per cent to 44,922.27, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.1 per cent to its own record set the day before, closing at 21,713.14.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market in anticipation that the Fed will cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its next meeting in September. Lower rates can boost investment prices and the economy by making it cheaper for US households and businesses to borrow to buy houses, cars or equipment, though they risk worsening inflation.

Stocks of companies on Wall Street that could benefit most from lower interest rates helped lead the way. PulteGroup climbed 5.4 per cent, and Lennar rose 5.2 per cent as part of a broad rally for homebuilders and others in the housing industry. Lower rates could make mortgages cheaper to get, which could spur more buying.

The cryptocurrency exchange company Bullish ended its debut day of trading after an initial public offering of more than USD 10 billion with a gain of nearly 84 per cent to USD 68 a share.

The hopes for lower interest rates are helping to drown out criticism that the US stock market has broadly grown too expensive after its big leap since hitting a low in April.

President Donald Trump has angrily been calling for cuts to help the economy, often insulting the Fed Chair Jerome Powell while doing so.

But the Fed has hesitated of the possibility that Trump's sweeping higher tariffs could make inflation much worse. Fed officials have said they want to see more fresh data about inflation before moving.

On Thursday, a report will show how bad inflation was at the wholesale level across the United States. Economists expect it to show inflation accelerated a touch to 2.4 per cent in July from 2.3 per cent in June.

In other dealings early Thursday, US benchmark crude rose 24 cents to USD 62.89 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 27 cents to USD 65.90 per barrel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

