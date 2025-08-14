Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dominos operator Jubilant FoodWorks stock rises 5% post Q1; analysts weigh

Dominos operator Jubilant FoodWorks stock rises 5% post Q1; analysts weigh

Jubilant FoodWorks shares rose 4.8 per cent in trade after the company posted its Q1 results on Wednesday, post market hours; here's how brokerages view the stock

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant Foodworks share

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jubilant Foodworks, which operates primarily under the following brands: Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, shares rose 4.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹670.65 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its first quarter (Q1FY26) results on Wednesday, post-market hours.
 
However, at 10:40 AM, Jubilant FoodWorks share price pared gains and was trading flat at ₹640 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex rose 0.2 per cent at 80,704.76. 
 
While most brokerages have given a ‘Buy’ rating, Macquarie has maintained an ‘Underperform’ on Jubilant Foodworks. Some brokerages have also revised their target on the stock, taking into account the company’s financial performance in Q1.
 

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results recap

Jubilant FoodWorks’ net profit surged 64.4 per cent during the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26 at ₹91.7 crore, as compared to ₹55.8 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue grew xx per cent to ₹2,260.8 crore, as against ₹1,933 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) went up 44.6 per cent to ₹459.7 crore. Sales of the company were up 17 per cent to ₹2,260.9 crore.  

According to an investor presentation, Domino’s India revenue was up by 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by strong order growth of 17.3 per cent across all tiers and its like-for-like (LFL) rise of 11.6 per cent. This was on account of strong delivery LFL growth of 20.1 per cent.  
 
It also said that its mature stores' average daily sales came in at ₹85,396 for Domino’s India stores.  
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results analysis: Brokerages view 

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | Target cut to ₹811 from ₹838
Jubilant FoodWorks maintained its momentum in Q1FY26 with 11.6 per cent like-for-like (LFL) growth, as both delivery and dine-in (ex-takeaways) performed well, the brokerage noted. However, it believes persistently high LFLs are straining service levels and may prompt more split stores going ahead.
 
Nuvama has cut its FY26E/27E revenue by -2.7 per cent/-5.9 per cent and Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by -8.6 per cent/-10.4 per cent, given slower growth in DP Eurasia and a relatively soft pickup in margins than guidance. 
 
Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy from Add | Target: ₹825
Analysts reckon that the recent correction was unwarranted in light of the Q1 revenue/Ebitda growth of 18 per cent/22 per cent in the India business and significant outperformance against peers. Most peers have seen Ebitda being flat or declining in Q1.
 
ICICI Securities | Buy | Target cut to ₹770 from ₹800
“We like management’s focus on aggressive customer acquisition (providing better value to
consumers), disciplined execution, and consistent store expansion (to add 1000 stores over 3 years),” the brokerage said in its note. However, it cut its earnings estimates by 4 per cent for FY26-27E; modelling revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent/18 per cent/48 per cent over FY25-27E as it sees raw material costs turning inflationary and a higher-than-expected increase in competitive intensity as key risks. 
 
Macquarie | Underperform | Target: ₹545
Reportedly, the brokerage in its note said that Q1 was largely in line with expectations, aided by Turkey's strength, which could offset the slower-than-expected India margin. However, discounting-led LFL growth failed to aid Ebitda margin. 
 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

