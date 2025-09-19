Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits record

Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits record

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 per cent on Friday but is still set for a weekly rise of 0.5 per cent, hovering not far from its four-year tops

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

On Friday, Japan's Nikkei rallied 0.7 per cent to hit another record high ahead of the BOJ meeting | REUTERS

Reuters SYDNEY
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian shares are set to end a big central week in positive territory, buoyed by hopes of more monetary stimulus around the world, while the Nikkei notched a record aided by expectations the Bank of Japan would again skip a rate hike.

This week, central banks in the United States, Canada and Norway cut interest rates while the Bank of England held steady. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its easy monetary policy unchanged on Friday amid domestic political uncertainties.

"With the past week's central banks decisions in the rear-view mirror, it's clear that no one's been comfortable to surprise," said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities.

 

"Ongoing uncertainty is clearly cutting policymakers' risk appetites, though we expect cuts from many central banks at their next meetings."

On Friday, Japan's Nikkei rallied 0.7 per cent to hit another record high ahead of the BOJ meeting. That brought the weekly gain to 2 per cent after a 4 per cent jump the previous week. The Japanese yen was steady at 148 per dollar.

Also Read

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rise as US stocks stay near record highs after Fed rate cut

Asian markets

Asia stocks scale new highs, dollar weakens ahead of Fed rate cut decision

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mostly higher as Wall Street closes previous week near records

protest, Indonesia, Jakarta

Politics drive investment divide across Southeast Asia's top markets

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian markets rally to record highs on Fed easing cycle, AI earning hopes

Data showed Japan's core inflation ran at 2.7 per cent in the year to August, marking the slowest pace in nine months, although it was still above the central bank's 2 per cent target.

"Given political uncertainty, a BOJ rate hike may have to await the outcome of the LDP leadership elections on 4 Oct," said Chang Wei Liang, a FX & credit strategist at DBS Group.

He added that comments from LDP candidate Sanae Takaichi, who holds a press conference later on Friday to explain her policies, could weigh on the yen somewhat given her bias towards accommodative fiscal and monetary policy.

South Korea lost 0.4 per cent but still hovered near a record level. It was up 1.5 per cent for the week, bringing the total gain over the past two weeks to almost 8 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 per cent on Friday but is still set for a weekly rise of 0.5 per cent, hovering not far from its four-year tops.

Friday is also the day when stock options, index options and stock index futures all expire on the same day, leading to increased trading activity and potential market volatility. Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were little changed.

Chinese blue chips inched up 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng eased 0.3 per cent ahead of an expected phone call between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

There is a lot for investors to mull leading into that meeting with a deal on TikTok possibly close, China's Huawei outlining its chip plans, Beijing ordering tech firms not to buy Nvidia's AI chips.

Overnight, benchmark S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq all closed at record highs, helped by better jobless claims data and news that Nvidia will invest $5 billion in the struggling U.S. chipmaker Intel.

Intel shares surged 23 per cent, while Nvidia gained 3.5 per cent.

In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar rebounded after the Fed's first cut in nine months. The dollar index held at 97.42, finding some support after plunging to a multi-year low of 96.224 just on Wednesday.

The pound held losses at $1.3542, having slid 0.6 per cent overnight as the BOE kept rates unchanged at 4 per cent. The dollar gained 0.9 per cent on the Norwegian crown after the Norges Bank cut rates and signaled rates could continue to fall.

In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields held at 4.1102 per cent, having edged up 3 basis points overnight.

In commodity markets, oil prices were steady on Friday, after settling lower in the previous session. U.S. crude was little changed at $63.60 a barrel, while Brent was flat at $67.47.

Spot gold prices held at $3,647 an ounce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia gains; BOJ rate decision, Ivalue, Euro Pratik IPOs eyed

initial public offering, IPO

Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens today: GMP up 14%; should you apply or not?

Stocks to watch, Sept 19

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Ent, Vedanta, Texmaco, Metropolis, JSW Energy

Euro Pratik Sales IPO

Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

bonds

Bloomberg seeks investor feedback on adding Indian bonds to global index

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares nikkei Japan Bank of Japan US Federal Reserve Bank of England stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon