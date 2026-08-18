Baazar Style Retail locked at 5% upper circuit for 3rd day; here's why

Shares of Baazar Style Retail have been in an uptrend for the past three sessions following reports of a stake acquisition by Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, the chairman & MD of healthcare and personal care company Cupid Ltd.

On Tuesday, Baazar Style Retail shares jumped 5 per cent at the open to hit the ₹402.65 upper circuit on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This marked the stock’s third consecutive session of 5 per cent gains, taking its three-day rally to 16 per cent.

According to details available on the NSE website, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya on Monday acquired 4.5 million shares of Baazar Style Retail at ₹362 apiece in a block. Aditya also acquired the same quantity of shares via bulk at ₹362 on the same day, the NSE data showed.

On the selling side, promoter Bhagwan Prasad offloaded 3 million shares (1.5 million through bulk and 1.5 million via block deals) at ₹362 apiece, data showed.

Shreyans Surana and Sidharth Surana, also promoters in Baazar Style Retail, offloaded shares. Shreyans Surana offloaded a total of 4.2 million shares (2.1 million via bulk and 2.1 million via block deals), while Sidharth Surana sold 0.9 million shares in bulk and a similar quantity in a block.

In total, the three promoters sold 9 million shares. All the transactions took place at ₹362 per share, according to NSE data.

Established in 2013, Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer, based out of Kolkata. It has a strong retail footprint across Eastern India, with a dominant presence in West Bengal.

At the end of the June quarter, Baazar Style Retail said that it has a presence in 198 cities across 10 states and has 276 stores. The company reported an 8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its Q1 FY27 net profit to ₹2.2 crore , while revenue from operations grew by 29 per cent to ₹486.4 crore. Its Ebitda stood at ₹71.9 crore, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

Baazar Style Retail shares have significantly outperformed the Nifty 50 in past year. According to exchange data, the stock has gained 36 per cent over the past month and 49 per cent so far in 2026. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has remained largely flat over the past month and declined 7.5 per cent Y-T-D. Over the past year, Baazar Style Retail has advanced 28 per cent, against a 2.8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.