Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bank of Baroda hits all-time high, rallies 28% in 3 months; here's why

Bank of Baroda hits all-time high, rallies 28% in 3 months; here's why

The stock price of Bank of Baroda hit a new record high in a subdued market. It surpassed its previous high of ₹298.45, which it touched on June 3, 2024

Bank of Baroda

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bank of Baroda (BOB) share price today

 
Bank of Baroda (BOB) shares hit an all-time high of ₹302.90 on the BSE today, gaining 2 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market. The BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 85,408 at 09:30 AM.
 
The stock price of the public sector bank surpassed its previous high of ₹298.45, which it touched on June 3, 2024. In the past three months, Bank of Baroda shares have outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent, as against a 6.6-per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 59 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹190.70 touched on March 4, 2025.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 

What's driving BoB stock price?

 
Bank of Baroda is the third largest public sector bank (PSB) with a global loan book of ~₹12.3 trillion, and strong operating metrics among public sector banks (PSBs).
 
The Bank's business growth in the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26) was slower than anticipated, as corporate loan demand remained muted and certain large borrowers tapped bond markets for funding.
 
However, the management expects momentum to accelerate in H2FY26, supported by a strong sanction pipeline and seasonal pickup in disbursement. The management has guided for FY26 net interest margins (NIMs) in 2.85–3.0 per cent range, expecting range-bound trends in Q3 and improvement in Q4 as repricing benefits accrue fully.

Also Read

Adani Ports

Motilal Oswal says Adani Ports is set for multi-year expansion; here's why

Markets

Mindspace REIT's acquisition value-accretive, says Nuvama; retains 'Buy'

private banks india, credit growth, bank market share, hdfc bank, axis bank, icici bank, public sector banks, banking sector fy26

Nomura sees re-rating potential in Indian Banks; Axis, ICICI, SBI top picks

Voltamp Transformers share price

Voltamp Transformers gets 'Buy' call from Nuvama; 29% upside seen

Stock Market LIVE, December 1, 2025

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex flat, Nifty at 26,176; realty, pharma shares drag; auto shines

 
"Strong RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME)-led growth, healthier liabilities mix, and resilient asset quality are expected to support profitability. However, margin trajectory is expected to remain range-bound, while preparation for expected credit loss (ECL) adoption is expected to result in recurring additional burden," according to analysts at ICICI Securities.
 
The stock, however, is quoting above the brokerage firm's target price of ₹290 per share.
 
In a separate development, Bank of Baroda, on November 18, 2025, said that Moody's Rating has affirmed 'Baa3' ratings for the Bank and has upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of the Bank by one notch to 'Ba1'.
 
"The affirmation of BOB's Baa3 ratings reflects Moody's Rating's expectation of a very high probability of support from the Government of India (Baa3 stable) in times of need, which results in one-notch uplift to its Baa3 ratings from its ba1 BCA. The upgrade of BOB's BCA and adjusted BCA reflects the updated ratio definition and scoring calibration for the Capital subfactor, and improvements in its asset quality and capitalization," the rating agency said in its rationale.
 
The rating agency further said it could upgrade BOB's BCA if it's TCE/ RWA (Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets) ratio improves to above 14 per cent and its net income/tangible assets ratio increases to above 1.3 per cent on a sustained basis, while other credit fundamentals remain unchanged.
 
In the last few years, the bank has seen improvement in asset quality parameters with lower incremental slippages, leading to lower credit costs, which and strong credit growth, have helped improve the profitability. However, the bank's ability to contain incremental slippages and maintain its asset quality remains a monitorable, said CareEdge Ratings in rationale.
   
=================
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

NRB Bearings jumps 3%, nears 52-week high on inking pact with Italian co

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 26,100; PSBs only gainers

Bajaj Housing Finance share price

Bajaj Housing Finance slumps 9% after large trades; check all details here

Kwality Wall's, HUL demerger

Nuvama tags Kwality Walls "good long-term play" on GST cut, premiumisation

NSE, Markets

Nifty50 to hit 29,300 by end-2026? Nomura lists top 20 stock picks

Topics : The Smart Investor Bank of Baroda PSU bank stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon