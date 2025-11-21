Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Banks at 'inflection point': IIFL sees earnings rebound, bets on Axis, HDFC

Banks at 'inflection point': IIFL sees earnings rebound, bets on Axis, HDFC

IIFL Capital forecasts flattish earnings for banks in FY26, but expects a strong rebound in FY27-28, with earnings CAGR of 21 per cent for private banks and 14 per cent for PSUs

Banks q2 results

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIFL Capital believes banks' earnings are at an “inflection point” following flattish growth in FY26. The brokerage expects a strong rebound in Private, Public Sector Undertakings as well as overall banks over FY27-28E.
 
The brokerage prefers Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and RBL. In its note, IIFL Capital said that despite an improving money multiplier, deposit growth remains weak owing to elevated government balances with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and outflows under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). 
 
However, the average current account savings account (CASA) growth run-rate has improved across private banks, ranging between 5 to 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). ICICI Bank has seen the highest CASA market share gains Y-o-Y, followed by SBI and HDFC Bank.
 
 
The brokerage added that the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) worsened quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) by 171 basis points (bps) for its coverage universe, while the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) remains comfortable.  ALSO READ | HDFC Bank tops India's most valued brands for 2025, overtaking TCS

Here are key reasons why IIFL Capital has a bullish view on the banking sector:

Earnings rebound, valuations and flows to drive re-rating

IIFL Capital forecasts flattish earnings for banks in FY26, but expects a strong rebound in FY27–28, with earnings CAGR of 21 per cent for private banks, 14 per cent for PSUs and 18 per cent for the overall sector.

Also Read

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI's rise pushes banks to expand equity research into private markets

RBI

Wrong bank charge or failed payment? RBI's portal helps you fight back

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Govt to retain cap on voting rights for major bank shareholders: Report

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED, IBBI set new rules to ensure cheated homebuyers, banks get assets back

IndusInd Bank Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Anand, Federal Bank MD & CEO KVS Manian, and Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Reinvention continuous process that banks are adopting well: Top bankers

 
Both domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have reduced their overweight positions in private banks. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net sellers of about $15 billion in financials over the last 4.5 years, but the trend appears to be turning, according to the brokerage, with $1.5 billion of inflows into the sector in October 2025.
 
The brokerage believes risk–reward is attractive, given:
  • High-teens earnings growth (EPS CAGR) for banks, as against 16 per cent for Nifty ex-Financials
  • Reasonable valuations at 12x 1-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E), in line with the long-term average (LTA), compared to 21x for the Nifty, which is +1 standard deviation above its LTA.

Loan growth bottomed, modest recovery ahead

According to IIFL Capital, system loan growth has bottomed out, but only a modest recovery is likely. System loan growth improved to 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y, with PSUs continuing to gain market share, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and IndusInd Bank lost 5–35 bps of market share Y-o-Y. Corporate loan growth improved for select banks, retail loan growth is stronger for PSUs versus private banks, and SME growth is strong across the board.
 
The brokerage expects recent fiscal and monetary easing to aid a consumption revival and support a modest recovery in loan growth. However, it does not anticipate a sharp acceleration due to:
  • A historical positive correlation between home loan growth and interest rates.
  • Bond market disintermediation is driving structural corporate credit market share loss for banks (a fall of around 20 percentage points in the last decade).
  • Overall system credit growth at a healthy 13 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to 10 per cent for banks, implying a 1.3x credit multiplier.

NIM surprise in Q2; PSUs to lag private banks in recovery

IIFL Capital said net interest margins (NIMs) surprised positively in Q2, helped by better funding costs. The RBI’s ₹10-trillion durable liquidity infusion has supported faster rate transmission, with fresh weighted average lending rate (WALR) and weighted average term deposit rate (WATDR) declining 90 bps and 95 bps, respectively. Banks’ Q2 NIMs were better than expected, mainly due to funding cost improvement.
 
The brokerage expects the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut to drive 7–9 bps of NIM expansion, and believes this, along with further term deposit (TD) re-pricing, should offset the impact of another potential 25 bps policy rate cut.
 
However, it expects PSU banks’ NIM recovery to trail private banks because of delayed marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) cuts, down 25 bps for PSUs, as compared to 55 bps for private banks since February 2025. Fee income growth is weak for Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda (BOB) and IndusInd Bank.
 
Banks curtailed operating expenses amid top-line pressure, but only HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank delivered positive jaws.

Unsecured retail stress, ECL impact and credit cost outlook

On asset quality, IIFL Capital expects unsecured retail stress to ease, while most PSU banks face a one-time expected credit loss (ECL) hit of about 1 per cent of loans.
 
Overall, the net slippage ratio declined Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y for most banks (except IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank).  Given ageing-related provisions on unsecured retail loans, IIFL Capital expects credit costs to rise 17 bps Y-o-Y in FY26, but improve by 8 bps Y-o-Y in FY27, supported by better unsecured retail stress and benign corporate asset quality.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 340pts; Nifty below 26,100; VIX up 13%; Realty shares decline

NSE, Markets

Nifty taking a breather as it nears record high; key levels to track

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors stock up 7% in 1 week; brokerages remain bullish

market, stock markets

BSE Smallcap index hits over 7-week low in trade; Symphony, CMS Info slip

Groww share price

Groww parent reports 25% sequential jump in Q2 profit; shares up 7%

Topics : Banks Q2 results HDFC Bank sbi ICICI Bank RBL Bank Axis Bank BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Industry Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon