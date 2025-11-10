Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wrong bank charge or failed payment? RBI's portal helps you fight back

Wrong bank charge or failed payment? RBI's portal helps you fight back

The central bank's online redressal system ensures your grievance doesn't go unheard.

Amit Kumar
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

If your bank has overcharged you, failed to reverse an unauthorised debit, or not resolved your complaint in time, you don’t have to stop there. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows customers to escalate such grievances through its Complaint Management System (CMS), a one-stop online platform for redressal under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.
 

When to escalate a complaint to RBI

Before you approach the RBI, you must first lodge a formal complaint with your bank or financial institution. If the issue remains unresolved after 30 days, or if you receive a response that you find unsatisfactory, you can then move to the RBI CMS portal.
 
 
The portal deals with complaints related to:
 
  • Wrong or excessive bank charges
  • Failed ATM, UPI or digital transactions
  • Delay or non-payment of funds
  • Non-reversal of charges after failed transactions
  • Unauthorised debits or fraudulent activity
  • Deficiencies in loan or deposit services
However, matters based purely on internal bank policies, contractual disputes, or service denials without any lapse are not covered under this scheme.
 

How to file a complaint on RBI’s CMS portal?

 
The process is straightforward:

  • Visit cms.rbi.org.in.
  • Select the category of your complaint -- bank, NBFC, or payment service provider.
  • Fill in your details, describe your issue, and upload supporting documents such as screenshots, complaint emails, or reference numbers.
 
Once submitted, the system generates a unique complaint reference number that lets you track the progress of your case.
 
It’s best to wait until the 30-day period after filing your complaint with the bank, unless your bank closes the complaint prematurely.
 

How does the RBI Ombudsman handle your complaint?

After submission, the RBI forwards your case to the bank concerned or financial institution for a response. If the reply is unsatisfactory or delayed, the ombudsman takes up the matter directly. In many cases, the RBI facilitates mediation between the customer and the bank. Most complaints are resolved within about a month.
 
If the ombudsman issues an award in your favour, the bank is bound to comply once you provide written acceptance within 30 days.
 
If you’re still not satisfied
 
If you disagree with the ombudsman’s order, you can appeal to the Appellate Authority within the RBI within 30 days of the decision. Beyond that, customers retain the right to approach a consumer court or pursue other legal remedies.
   
Cost-free and empowering process
   
The RBI CMS portal is completely free and online, ensuring accessibility for every bank customer. Keeping proper records of your complaints, uploading all relevant evidence, and tracking your case through the official portal can help you seek resolution, without visiting bank branches or engaging in lengthy legal battles. 
 

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

