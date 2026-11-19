BLS Polymers share price: Shares of newly listed Shares of newly listed BLS Polymers rallied for the third consecutive session on Thursday after the company reported strong financial results for the September quarter of FY27.

The stock opened higher at ₹292.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 4.5 per cent from its previous close of ₹279.98. The counter extended the opening gains and climbed to an intraday and all-time high of ₹303.95, up 8.5 per cent.

BLS Polymers made its Dalal Street debut just a fortnight ago, listing at ₹248, a premium of over 65 per cent against its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹150.

At Thursday's intraday high, the stock had more than doubled investors' money, delivering a return of 102 per cent over its IPO price.

As of 10:10 AM, BLS Polymers had pared some of its gains but continued to trade in positive territory, up 5.3 per cent at ₹295.

The stock was among the most actively traded equities on the NSE in terms of both volume and value. Data showed that around 25 million shares had changed hands, with a total turnover of ₹735 crore.

BLS Polymers Q2FY27 results

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range, up 200 pts; Nifty tops 25,250; Nifty Auto gains 3% According to an exchange filing, BLS Polymers, a manufacturer of multiple grades of custom-formulated polymer compounds catering to critical industries, reported 130.63 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its PAT to ₹10.54 crore for Q2FY27, compared to ₹4.57 crore in Q2FY26.

Operating revenue increasing by 29 per cent y-o-Y to ₹125.56 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared to ₹97.39 crore in Q2 of the preceding fiscal year.

Ebitda witnessed a significant growth of 93 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17.31 crore, as against ₹8.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For H1FY27, the company's operating revenue grew by 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹232.59 crore, while Ebitda increased by 42 per cent to ₹33.57 crore. Its PAT in the reporting six-month period grew by 51per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20.77 crore, compared to ₹13.74 crore in H1FY26. 'Company to focus on expanding manufacturing capabilities'

Karan Aggrawal, chairman and MD, BLS Polymers, said that demand from key end-user sectors such as power, telecommunications and infrastructure continues to provide opportunities for growth. Going forward, the company remains focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities, with a strategic emphasis on developing and increasing the share of value-added products, strengthening product mix and enhancing operational efficiencies.

BLS Polymers Q2 results: Expert view Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research, said that BLS Polymers operates in a niche business where it manufactures polymers to customer specifications. Essentially, these are custom-designed polymers produced according to individual requirements. There aren't too many players operating in this segment. The company has decent volumes and is also expanding its capacity. "The proposed capacity expansion will further strengthen ability to address evolving customer requirements and capitalise on opportunities in both domestic and international markets. We remain committed to sustainable growth and creating long-term value for stakeholders," he said.

The issue size of BLS Polymers, he said, was small, around ₹255 crore. The BLS Group already has two listed entities, and both are doing very well. However, they operate in different businesses from this company.