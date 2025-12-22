Breakout stocks? RVNL, JWL, KEC, 6 others trade above Supertrend indicator

The Supertrend indicator is a commonly used tool in technical analysis that helps in identifying a potential change in trend for a particular stock or index. The Supertrend is based on the Average True Range (ATR), moving averages and volatility. In general, a breakout (close) above the Supertrend line indicator is considered as a change in trend from 'negative' to 'positive' for the underlying stock. On the other hand, as and when the stock closes below the Supertrend indicator it signals a change of trend from 'positive' to 'negative'. A technical scan on Nifty 500 stocks show that the 9 namely - GE Vernova T&D India, HBL Engineering, JSW Infrastructure, Jupiter Wagons (JWL), KEC International, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and Sagility were seen attempting a breakout as per the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trading session. A close above the key indicator today shall technically qualify as a breakout for the respective stock. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Here's a look at 9 stocks on technical charts (The purple coloured line is the Supertrend indicator):