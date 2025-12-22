Monday, December 22, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Breakout stocks? RVNL, JWL, KEC, 6 others trade above Supertrend indicator

Breakout stocks? RVNL, JWL, KEC, 6 others trade above Supertrend indicator

RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, JSW Infra, GE Vernova, HBL Engineering, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Sagility are seen trading above the Supertrend indicator in Monday's intra-day trade, show charts

RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, JSW Infra, GE Vernova, HBL Engineering, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Sagility are the 9 stocks seen trading above the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trade, show charts.

RVNL, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, JSW Infra, GE Vernova, HBL Engineering, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Sagility are the 9 stocks seen trading above the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trade, show charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supertrend indicator is a commonly used tool in technical analysis that helps in identifying a potential change in trend for a particular stock or index. The Supertrend is based on the Average True Range (ATR), moving averages and volatility.  In general, a breakout (close) above the Supertrend line indicator is considered as a change in trend from 'negative' to 'positive' for the underlying stock. On the other hand, as and when the stock closes below the Supertrend indicator it signals a change of trend from 'positive' to 'negative'.  A technical scan on Nifty 500 stocks show that the 9 namely - GE Vernova T&D India, HBL Engineering, JSW Infrastructure, Jupiter Wagons (JWL), KEC International, KSB, Lloyd Metals and Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and Sagility were seen attempting a breakout as per the Supertrend indicator in Monday's trading session. A close above the key indicator today shall technically qualify as a breakout for the respective stock.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY   Here's a look at 9 stocks on technical charts (The purple coloured line is the Supertrend indicator): 

GE Vernova T&D India (GVT&D)

  Current Market Price: ₹3,149 
 
 
      

HBL Engineering

  Current Market Price: ₹867.65     
 
 

JSW Infrastructure

  Current Market Price: ₹279.10     
 

Also Read

Stocks to buy

Stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Ceat, Godrej Consumer; check target

IMG: HUL, ONGC, Trent, PowerGrid, PFC, Apollo Hospitals and Tube Investments trade in oversold territory, show technical charts.

HUL, ONGC, Trent among 7 BSE 100 stocks technically oversold on charts

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI among 5 stocks with up to 30% upside potential as per charts, says analyst at Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert

Stock market nifty Sensex

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Nifty; key levels here

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Top stock picks for December 18 by Religare Broking; check key levels here

 

Jupiter Wagons (JWL)

  Current Market Price: ₹288.20 
 
     

KEC International

  Current Market Price: ₹749.05     
 
 

KSB

  Current Market Price: ₹803.15     
 
   

Lloyd Metals and Energy

  Current Market Price: ₹1,348 
       

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

  Current Market Price: ₹333.10     
 

Sagility

  Current Market Price: ₹52.93   
 
       

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, December 22, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Airtel lift Sensex 500 pts; Nifty above 26,100; Shriram Finance up 3%

stock market

Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

JM Financial initiates Brigade Enterprises with 'Buy'; sees 17% upside

infosys, tcs

Nifty IT index rallies to 5-month high, Infosys gains 3%; here's why

stock markets, trading

Allcargo Terminals share price rises 4% on December 22; Here's why

Topics : Market technicals technical analysis technical charts stocks technical analysis Stock ideas Rail Vikas Nigam KEC International JSW Infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon