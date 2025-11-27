Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

Within the space, Kotak's preferred names are Aadhar Housing Finance and Aavas Financiers, citing their positioning and growth potential. It also finds Aptus Value attractive for its profitabilty

housing, housing finance

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Kotak Institutional Equities is “assertive” on the medium-term prospects of the affordable housing finance sector, and it believes that the growth trajectory of these companies will remain significantly above the banking system. While loan growth has slowed and asset-quality trends are mixed, falling interest rates, better risk practices and reasonable valuations keep the risk-reward favourable, according to analysts. However, they remain watchful of overleverage and developments in export-oriented sectors.  
“Valuations have come off to 2.2-2.6 times book and 14-18 times earnings FY2027E, for arguably mid-to-high teen RoE (on full leverage) and 20 per cent loan growth,” the brokerage highlighted.
 
Within the space, Kotak’s preferred names are Aadhar Housing Finance and Aavas Financiers, citing their positioning and growth potential. It also finds Aptus Value attractive for its superior profitability metrics.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
“Overall, we see affordable housing finance companies (HFCs) as well placed to deliver structurally higher growth than the system, with improving processes and risk discipline,” Kotak noted, even as it advised investors to monitor leverage and asset-quality trends closely over the next few quarters.  ALSO READ | 4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

Growth slows, but companies still investing for the medium term

Kotak noted that disbursement growth for select affordable housing finance companies moderated sharply, to around 10 per cent in FY2025 from 19–34 per cent in the previous two years. Most listed players reported disbursement growth of 7 per cent to 10 per cent in the last two quarters, as against 20–25 per cent earlier.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: D-St bulls eye record; GIFT Nifty up 40 pts; Asian stocks track Wall Street gains

Piramal Finance

Motilal Oswal ups Piramal Finance target, retains 'Buy' on retail-led surge

markets, trading

Dividend, bonus, stock-split announcements put these 5 shares in spotlight

Ajit Mishra market view

Trading guide: Nifty eyes 26,500; Axis Bank, Glenmark on analyst radar

Stocks To Watch today, November 27, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 27: Whirpool, Wipro, Paytm, Asian Paints, J&K Bk

 
Despite this, the management of housing finance companies indicated that the slowdown is largely transitional, Kotak said in its report. Additionally, they are continuing to open branches and expand their footprint.
 
One concern around the current phase of expansion is that a large part of incremental growth is being driven by poaching teams and deepening presence in established markets rather than entering new “white spaces”, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. 
 
However, management of the housing finance companies defended this approach as calibrated, highlighting early-stage moves into newer states, local operating challenges and a preference for measured expansion over aggressive, untested growth.
 
While medium-term loan growth guidance has generally shifted to below 30 per cent — lower than the post-Covid surge — companies are keen to avoid plateauing and are positioning themselves to scale up sustainably, according to Kotak’s report.  ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal ups Piramal Finance target, retains 'Buy' on retail-led surge

Asset quality: Stress inching up, but “risk-first” stance

Asset-quality performance across affordable housing finance companies has been mixed, noted Kotak, with stressed loans ticking up for several players over the last two quarters. Some of this could normalise, but worries around borrowers overleveraging have become a key talking point.
 
The spike in non-performing loans at micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME)-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Five-Star and SBFC has also triggered fears of spillover into non-home loan books. However, most affordable housing finance companies have stressed the differences in business models and have highlighted a cautious approach to riskier segments outside core housing loans.
 
Kotak highlights that lenders are broadly adopting a “risk-first” stance in their near-term strategy, even as they continue to invest for growth.

More From This Section

Quick service restaurants, Fastfood

4 reasons why ICICI Sec initiates coverage on Travel Food Services with Buy

stock market rally, market rise

Reliance Ind, HCL Tech, BEL among Motilal Oswal's top growth bets; Check TP

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Motilal Oswal seeks Sebi nod to raise ₹3,000 cr for first pvt credit fund

Kunal Kamble Stock Recommendations

HDFC Life, Ujjivan SFB among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance

Non-par products gain ground in listed life insurers' product mix in H1FY26premium

Topics : Aadhar Housing Finance Aptus Value Housing Finance Aavas Financiers Buzzing stocks Industry Report BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon