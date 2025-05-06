Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi bars Synoptics, promoters over IPO fund misuse, probes 20 SMEs

Sebi bars Synoptics, promoters over IPO fund misuse, probes 20 SMEs

The market regulator also restricted merchant banker First Overseas Capital - the lead manager for Synoptics' IPO - from taking up any new assignments until further notice

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi alleged that the company and the merchant banker siphoned off funds by transferring money under the guise of meeting issue-related expenses

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday debarred Synoptics Technologies and three members from the promoter group from the securities market for alleged diversion or misutilisation of IPO (initial public offering) proceeds. The IT network solutions company was listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform.
 
The market regulator has also restricted merchant banker First Overseas Capital, the lead manager for Synoptics’ IPO, from taking up any new assignment until further orders.
 
Sebi alleged that the company and the merchant banker siphoned away funds by transferring funds under the guise of meeting issue-related expenses.
 
Synoptics raised ₹35 crore from the public. Sebi’s probe showed that around 54 per cent of the issue proceeds, amounting to ₹19 crore, were siphoned off to a set of entities under the directions of the merchant banker.
 
 
The order also casts a shadow of investigation on 20 other SMEs listed on the stock exchanges which were undertaken by the First Overseas Capital as a merchant banker. Sebi stated that it will examine the utilisation of funds raised by these SMEs to identify if a similar modus operandi was adopted. These were the assignments undertaken by the merchant banker from May 2022 to April 2025.
 
Further, for any pending assignment undertaken by First Overseas Capital as a lead manager, the issuer has been directed to appoint a monitoring agency to monitor the use of IPO proceeds.
 

More From This Section

PremiumMahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Robust volume growth and margin gains likely to put M&M in top gear

PremiumSebi

Sebi may allow colocation in commodity bourses to boost efficiency

Murugappa

CG Power tanks 8% on heavy volumes post Q4 results; check details

markets highlights

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 156 pts, Nifty at 24,379; PSB index tanks 5%; SMIDs 2%

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai

Bank of Baroda share price plunges 15% on poor Q4 results; check highlight

Topics : SEBI IPO SME companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon