Sebi proposes easier delisting rules for low-float PSUs with 90% govt stake

Sebi proposes easier delisting rules for low-float PSUs with 90% govt stake

Sebi proposes fixed price delisting and exemptions from minimum public shareholding rules for PSUs with over 90 per cent government holding and thin public float

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi noted that certain PSUs with thin public float or weak financials may not be profitable or viable in the future due to outdated product lines or a government decision to sell off their assets

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed a separate carve-out for voluntary delisting of public sector undertakings (PSUs) where the government holding exceeds 90 per cent.
 
Such PSUs may be allowed to delist without complying with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms, which mandate 25 per cent public holding in a listed entity. The requirement for two-thirds shareholder approval for delisting may also be removed.
 
In the consultation paper floated on Tuesday, the market regulator said that eligible PSUs may be delisted through a fixed price delisting process, irrespective of whether their shares are frequently traded. However, the fixed delisting price will have to be at least a 15 per cent premium over the floor price.
 
 
Sebi noted that certain PSUs with thin public float or weak financials may not be profitable or viable in the future due to outdated product lines or a government decision to sell off their assets.
 
While these companies may lack future prospects, their shares may still trade at elevated prices due to investor confidence in the safety and backing of government ownership. The regulator said such sentiment could lead to a higher floor price that may not align with the company’s book value.

“If such PSUs are to undertake delisting, being frequently traded, the 60-day volume-weighted average market price shall be required to be taken into consideration, which will result in a higher floor price and consequently lead to a higher budgetary outlay for the government,” Sebi stated in the consultation paper.
 
The regulator has also proposed multiple options for determining the exit price for shareholders.
 
In such PSU delistings, the amount lying in the escrow account or bank guarantee for the remaining public shareholding will be transferred to a stock exchange. The amount will be held for at least seven years, during which investors can make claims. Thereafter, it will be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).
 

Topics : SEBI Delisting PSUs

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

