BSE Realty index hits 52-week low; DLF, Lodha, Sobha dip up to 4%

Real estate shares today

Shares of real estate companies were under pressure with the BSE Realty index hitting a 52-week low of 5,772.34, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’ intra-day trade on concerns of demand outlook.

At 09:59 AM; the BSE Realty index was down 3 per cent at 5,782.12, as compared to 2.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past one month, realty index has tanked 10 per cent, as against 6 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

In the past one month, DLF, Sobha and Lodha Developers have dropped 13 per cent each.

Why real estate shares underperforming the market?

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure and command centres, marking the most direct confrontation between them since June 2025.

Brent has already moved to $81.86/bbl, and scenario analysis suggests that Hormuz disruption could push prices above $90/bbl, while a broader regional conflict could take crude beyond $100/bbl. Crude remains the key macro variable for Indian equities under the current escalation scenario, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Cyclicality in the real estate segment causes fluctuations in cash inflow. As against this, cash outflow towards projects and debt obligation are relatively fixed, resulting in substantial cash flow mismatch.

Any decline in the pace of sales could lower the expected collections over the medium term. Furthermore, occupancy and rental rates remain susceptible to economic downturns, which could constrain the tenant's business risk profile and thereby the rental collections of real estate companies.

Realty stocks also came under strain on expectations that prolonged stress in the IT sector could weigh on real estate demand and valuations.

Meanwhile, escalating US–Iran tensions, marked by embassy staff evacuations and Iran’s warnings of wider regional escalation, intensified risk aversion. Overall, markets remain highly sensitive to geopolitical risks and sector-specific pressures, driving investors toward defensive, domestically focused segments, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Real estate sector Q3 earnings

The December 2025 quarter (Q3) earnings of real estate companies were mixed on reported presales but stronger on cash throughput, with operating cashflow the key positive. Presales softness in select cases reflected launch phasing and deferred closures rather than demand.

Core free cash flow to firm (FCFF) remains healthy, supporting business development alongside balance sheet discipline, with surplus cash driving deleveraging where applicable. Sector leaders have achieved 75 per cent of full year presales by the 9 months, aided by strong sustenance sales and selective marquee launches. Annuity portfolios remain stable with incremental occupancy improvement.

Q3 performance was in line with our preview, with good response to key launches and steady absorption indicating resilient demand, even as some bookings shifted to Q4 due to timing. The mid-income segment has stabilized after the recent weakness, aiding in presales momentum, according to analyst at Elara Capital.

Cash conversion improved, with construction-linked collections supporting better cash flow visibility. A strong Q4 launch pipeline and spillovers provide upside risk to full-year guidance for leaders, while business development remains margin-accretive and internally funded, supporting growth without balance sheet pressure, the brokerage firm said. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.