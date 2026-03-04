Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JSW Infra slips 3% after drone debris damages storage tank at Fujairah

JSW Infra slips 3% after drone debris damages storage tank at Fujairah

In an exchange filing, JSW Infra said emergency response procedures were activated immediately in line with safety protocols, and local authorities

JSW Infrastructure share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 10:57 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

JSW Infrastructure shares slipped 2.7 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹244.5 per share. At 10:27 AM, JSW Infra’s share price was trading 2.13 per cent lower at ₹246. In comparison, Sensex was down 1.79 per cent at 78,799.62. 
 
The selling on the counter came after one of the company’s 15 storage tanks at its Fujairah Liquid Terminal sustained damage after debris from an intercepted drone fell within the facility.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said emergency response procedures were activated immediately in line with safety protocols, and local authorities and onsite safety teams acted swiftly to keep the situation fully contained.
 
 
The company said there were no injuries and all personnel at the terminal are safe. It added that the remaining 14 tanks have been secured.
 
JSW Infrastructure said the facility has adequate insurance coverage in place and a technical assessment is underway to evaluate the structural impact and finalise a restoration plan. The company said further updates will be shared as required.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 4, 2026

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,500 pts, Nifty above 24,400; Metal, PSU bank stocks weigh

Oil, OMCs, Oil rig, Fuel, Indian Oil, Hindustan OIL, Bharat Petroleum, Petrol, Gas, LPG, Oil drilling, block, basin

BPCL, HPCL, IOC crack up to 5% as oil prices soar on West Asia flare-up

real estate, realty sector

BSE Realty index hits 52-week low; DLF, Lodha, Sobha dip up to 4%

Petronet LNG share price today

Petronet LNG shares hit 10% lower circuit as Qatar halts production

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

India VIX spikes 22% on West Asia jitters; D-St volatility soars 119% YTD

Outlook on JSW Infra 

JM Financial Institutional Securities believes the escalating conflict in West Asia is expected to trigger a significant realignment in Indian port logistics, with LNG and LPG imports likely to bear the brunt of potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
Shippers are increasingly seeking alternative routes to bypass the Strait, pivoting toward ports like Khor Fakkan, Salalah, and Fujairah, although recent drone strikes at JSW Infrastructure’s Fujairah terminal highlight ongoing risks. 
 
While crude oil imports may be cushioned by alternative sourcing and regional pipelines, the shift to the Cape of Good Hope route could extend transit times by 10–15 days, reducing effective shipping capacity. Furthermore, disruptions in the Gulf could tighten global supplies of aluminium, fertilisers, and iron ore pellets, potentially boosting Indian iron ore exports and benefiting eastern ports operated by JSW Infra.
 
That apart, in Q3, JSW Infrastructure reported an 8.89 per cent increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners, which stood at ₹359.1 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).
 
Revenue from operations grew 14.2 per cent to ₹1,349 crore, supported by higher port volumes and strong contributions from Navkar Corporation. 

More From This Section

Nifty down over 1,000 pts from 200-DMA in just three trading sessions, shows chart.

Nifty crashes 1,000 points below its 200-DMA; analysts see more downside

IT stocks rally in weak market

Why are IT shares gaining in a falling market? Infosys up 2%, Persistent 1%

Gold and silver ETFS

Gold and silver ETFs fall amid stronger US dollar and global volatility

share market, stock market

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO disappoints on debut; shares list at 4% discount

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Tejas Networks extends rally in weak market, up 67% in 4 days; here's why

Topics : The Smart Investor JSW Infrastructure Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air