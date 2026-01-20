Oberoi Realty drops 8% to over 9-month low as traders assess Q3 results
Oberoi Realty share price hit the lowest level in over nine months and emerged as the worst-hit realty stock in the Nifty Realty index
Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Oberoi Realty share price today
Oberoi Realty share price fell to its lowest level in more than nine months on Tuesday as traders parsed its quarterly performance amid broad-based weakness in realty stocks. The scrip was leading the losses among peers in the Nifty Realty index. Oberoi Realty share price slumped 8 per cent to ₹1,522.30, the lowest level since April 11, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In the last 12 months, the scrip has declined 23.75 per cent, compared to 8.85 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thus far, Oberoi Realty's 2.23 million shares have changed hands. The counter was quoting at ₹1528, down 7.67 per cent as of 12:47 PM, compared to a 0.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Why did Oberoi Realty share price fall today?
Oberoi Realty share price fell on Tuesday as traders parsed its third-quarter (Q3FY26) results. The real estate developer reported that its consolidated net profit grew 0.7 per cent on year to ₹623 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26), compared to ₹618.4 crore in the same period a year ago.
Besides, its revenue grew 5.8 per cent on year to ₹1,493 crore from ₹1,411.08 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹857 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹856 crore in Q3FY25.
Oberoi Realty's board approved the third interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, which indicates 20 per cent of the face value of a equity share. The board set January 23 as the record date for the dividend.
Also Read
The pressure on Oberoi Realty was compounded by weakness in real estate stocks across the market. The Nifty Realty index declined as much as 3.73 per cent to 804.9, the lowest level since April 8, 2025. Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estate Projects, and Sobha were the top losers in the index. ALSO READ | Lodha, Godrej Properties, Brigade at 52-week lows; why realty stocks fell?
Technical View: analyst sees further downside
Oberoi Realty witnessed a breakdown from an upward sloping trend line with a gap-down opening following its quarterly numbers announcement. The current chart structure is indicating further down side in the near-term, with immediate price and long-term-moving average support around ₹1,445-₹1,395 zone, said Vipin Kumar, assistent vice president, technical and derivative research at Globe Capital Markets.
==============
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 1:38 PM IST