Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: Baazar Style Retail zooms 45% in 1 week

Shares of Baazar Style Retail hit a near three-month high at ₹343, as the stock rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the speciality retail company now quotes at its highest level since October 23, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹391.90 on October 3, 2025.

In the past one week, the market price of Baazar Style Retail has zoomed 45 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 01:49 PM; the stock quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹340.10, as against 0.76 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 11.53 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 3.4 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of ace investor, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 2.53 million equity shares or 3.4 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail at the end of December 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Her shareholding remained unchanged as compared to the previous quarter i.e. September 2025, data shows.

Baazar Style Retail overview, Q2 results review

Style Baazar is a leading value fashion retailer with a strong presence in Eastern India offering a one stop-shop family experience with comprehensive product offerings in both Apparel and General merchandise categories at affordable prices. It has product offerings in Apparels and General merchandise, with Apparels constituting 85 per cent of its overall offerings and a private label share of 40 per cent in the overall mix.

The second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26) saw a strong demand uptick, aided by the early arrival of festival season, which is a key consumption period in the company’s core market. The management in the Q2 earnings conference call said the company’s regional leadership in the under-penetrated eastern region continues to strengthen as customers increasingly gravitate towards branded value fashion.

Q2FY26 marked a milestone period for the company with highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly revenue and operating metrics across key parameters along with profit growth.

In Q2FY26, revenue from operations grew 71 per cent year-on-year to ₹532 crore, supported by strong growth across both our core and focus markets. EBITDA rose 184 per cent year-on-year to ₹69 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

Tier 2 and Tier-3 markets continue to lead the consumption momentum driven by rising disposable income, aspirational lifestyle, and a clear shift from unorganized to organized retail. Simultaneously, Tier 1 markets are witnessing strong participation from younger value-conscious consumers who seek both affordability and style. Despite global macro uncertainties, domestic consumption remains resilient with customers increasingly prioritizing the quality, experience and value, a space where Baazar Style is naturally positioned as a leader, the management said.

Baazar Style Retail’s board meeting for fund raising

On January 14, 2026, Baazar Style Retail informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds.

The fund raising through the issuance and offer of securities, including equity shares, warrants, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, preference shares, or any other convertible or nonconvertible instruments, by way of one or more permissible modes such as qualified institutional placement, rights issue, private placement, preferential allotment, or any combination thereof, in accordance with applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.