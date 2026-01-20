Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: Baazar Style Retail zooms 45% in 1 week

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: Baazar Style Retail zooms 45% in 1 week

The board of directors of Baazar Style Retail are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of Baazar Style Retail today

 
Shares of Baazar Style Retail hit a near three-month high at ₹343, as the stock rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the speciality retail company now quotes at its highest level since October 23, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹391.90 on October 3, 2025.
 
In the past one week, the market price of Baazar Style Retail has zoomed 45 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
 
At 01:49 PM; the stock quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹340.10, as against 0.76 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 11.53 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 3.4 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail

 
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of ace investor, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 2.53 million equity shares or 3.4 per cent stake in Baazar Style Retail at the end of December 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Her shareholding remained unchanged as compared to the previous quarter i.e. September 2025, data shows.
   ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea stock down 21% from recent high; time to buy, hold or sell?

Baazar Style Retail overview, Q2 results review

 
Style Baazar is a leading value fashion retailer with a strong presence in Eastern India offering a one stop-shop family experience with comprehensive product offerings in both Apparel and General merchandise categories at affordable prices. It has product offerings in Apparels and General merchandise, with Apparels constituting 85 per cent of its overall offerings and a private label share of 40 per cent in the overall mix.

Also Read

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 cr, revenue up 22%

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 570 points; Nifty below 25,400; Jindal Saw up 5%, Hindustan Zinc 5%

Oberoi Realty share price fell on January 20, 2026

Oberoi Realty drops 8% to over 9-month low as traders assess Q3 results

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

BSE Smallcap index hits over 8-month low; 201 stocks fall to 52-week lows

Ola Electric share price in focus

Ola Electric shares drop 7% as CFO resigns; Stock slides 24% in 10 sessions

 
The second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26) saw a strong demand uptick, aided by the early arrival of festival season, which is a key consumption period in the company’s core market. The management in the Q2 earnings conference call said the company’s regional leadership in the under-penetrated eastern region continues to strengthen as customers increasingly gravitate towards branded value fashion.
 
Q2FY26 marked a milestone period for the company with highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly revenue and operating metrics across key parameters along with profit growth.
 
In Q2FY26, revenue from operations grew 71 per cent year-on-year to ₹532 crore, supported by strong growth across both our core and focus markets. EBITDA rose 184 per cent year-on-year to ₹69 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.
 
Tier 2 and Tier-3 markets continue to lead the consumption momentum driven by rising disposable income, aspirational lifestyle, and a clear shift from unorganized to organized retail. Simultaneously, Tier 1 markets are witnessing strong participation from younger value-conscious consumers who seek both affordability and style. Despite global macro uncertainties, domestic consumption remains resilient with customers increasingly prioritizing the quality, experience and value, a space where Baazar Style is naturally positioned as a leader, the management said.
   

Baazar Style Retail’s board meeting for fund raising

 
On January 14, 2026, Baazar Style Retail informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds. 
 
The fund raising through the issuance and offer of securities, including equity shares, warrants, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, preference shares, or any other convertible or nonconvertible instruments, by way of one or more permissible modes such as qualified institutional placement, rights issue, private placement, preferential allotment, or any combination thereof, in accordance with applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. 

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea stock outlook: Analysts at Bonanza expects support in the range of ₹9.80–₹9.60.

Vodafone Idea stock down 21% from recent high; time to buy, hold or sell?

Cement

JK Cement surges 5% on strong volume growth, upbeat brokerage views

Tips Music share price in focus

Tips Music shares soar 11% after Q3 earnings beat; JM Fin upgrades target

Unicommerce Esolutions share

Unicommerce jumps 8% on partnering with Saudi-based Naqel Express

Jindal Saw

Jindal Saw zooms 22% in 2 days on huge volumes in weak market; here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks Retail stores stock market trading Market trends Q3 results fund raising Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today