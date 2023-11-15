Buy Nifty Financial near these levels to gain from a likely bullish upmove

The current market price for the Nifty Financial Services Index is 19542.15, indicating a bullish trend in the near term. Chart analysis suggests that the index is approaching stiff resistance levels, anticipated at 19749 and 19855.

A close above 19855 would signify a fresh bullish breakout on the charts, potentially triggering short covering of all short positions. Upon breaching 19855, the next resistance levels are expected at 20260, while an overbought zone could materialize near 20675.

Given the prevailing bullish trend, the optimal trading strategy for traders involves buying the index near support levels. Projected support levels are anticipated to be around 19425, 19281, and 19180.

This strategy aligns with the bullish market sentiment, allowing traders to strategically position themselves and capitalize on potential upward movements while managing risks effectively.

In summary, the Nifty Financial Services Index presents a bullish outlook, and traders are advised to closely monitor the resistance levels for potential breakout opportunities.

Buying near the identified support levels enables traders to navigate the market with prudence and make well-informed decisions in response to evolving market dynamics.

Nifty Private Bank Index

The current market price for the Nifty Private Banks Index is 22863.50, and the near-term trend is expected to unfold within the range of 22964 to 22664.

The pivotal point lies in the trade above or below this range, which would indicate a clear direction in the trend. Until a decisive breakthrough occurs, the recommended trading strategy is to buy near support levels and sell near resistance, particularly for traders with a higher risk tolerance.

For cautious investors seeking a safer approach, it is advisable to wait for a clear breakout beyond the established range. If the index manages to breach the upper range, resistance levels can be expected around 23164, 23510, and 23715.

Conversely, a breach of the lower range may lead to support levels at 22410, 22281, 22100, and 21980. In summary, a patient and strategic approach is crucial for navigating the Nifty Private Banks Index.

Traders can capitalize on potential price movements by buying near support and selling near resistance, while conservative investors may choose to await a confirmed breakout for a clearer market direction.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.