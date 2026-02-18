Buzzing stocks: SRF, Apar, Aeroflex see over 11-fold jump in volume on BSE
SRF stock witnessed over 23-fold in trading volume when compared to the two-week average on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session, even as the stock traded on a rather flat note.
SI Reporter Mumbai
SRF, Apar Industries and Aeroflex Industries were seen buzzing in Wednesday's trade on the back of heavy trading volume. BSE data showed that these 3 stocks witnessed over 10-fold jump in trading volume when compared with the two-week average volume on the exchange. SRF trading volume jumped over 23-fold, Apar Industries 12.8-fold and Aeroflex up to 11.7-fold as of 2 PM on the BSE. Meanwhile, the overall mood in the market was subdued, with Sensex down 20-odd points at 83,430 levels.
SRF trades flat as promoter plans to cut stakeDespite the heavy volume, SRF stock was seen trading on a flat note at ₹2,739. The counter saw trades of around 3.56 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 15,000 shares on the BSE. SRF is in focus after the promoter company - Kama Holdings in an exchange filing on Tuesday disclosed its plan to cut stake in SRF. "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, February 17, 2026, has approved, subject to the approval by the shareholders through special resolution, the proposal for disposal of shares up to 3 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SRF Limited ('the Material Subsidiary'). The proposed disposal may result in the Company's shareholding in SRF Limited falling below fifty per cent (50 per cent) of SRF Limited paid-up share capital," said Kama Holdings in a BSE filing. Meanwhile, Kama Holdings stock zoomed nearly 11 per cent in intra-day deals to ₹2,939. The stock has surged as much as 16 per cent in the last two trading sessions. At 2 PM, the stock quoted with a gain of 8 per cent at ₹2,865, amid trades of around 30,000 shares on the BSE. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Apar Industries hits 52-week on high volumeApar Industries soared over 9 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹10,417 in today's trading session. The stock pared some gains, but still quoted 4.8 per cent higher at ₹10,000 on trades of around 26,000 shares as against the two-week average volume of 2,050-odd shares on the BSE. Apar Industries, a mid-cap stock, has surged as much as 25 per cent so far in February, as against a 2.4 per cent gain in its benchmark Nifty LargeMidCap 250 index. The stock has rallied over 53 per cent from January low following the company's foray into telecom services business. READ MORE On the earnings front, the company reported 19.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q3FY26 net profit at ₹209 crore; backed by 16.2 per cent increase in revenue from operations at ₹5,480 crore.
Aeroflex up 20% in 2 daysAeroflex Industries stock has surged 20 per cent in the last two trading sessions. The stock today hit a 52-week high at ₹231.80, and quoted with a gain of 9 per cent at ₹225. The counter on the BSE saw trades of around 7.24 lakh equity shares as against the two-week average volume of around 62,000 shares. The company's board had approved the allotment of 3.01 million equity shares at an issue price of ₹182.70 per share, aggregating to ₹55 crore by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. According to an exchange disclosure, ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia was allotted 410,509 equity shares. READ MORE
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:30 PM IST