Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Aeroflex up 20% in 2 days, hits 52-wk high

Aeroflex Industries share price today

Share price of Aeroflex Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹231.35, as the stock surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the iron & steel products company has soared 20 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 83,247 at 10:14 am.

In the past four weeks, the market price of Aeroflex has zoomed 40 per cent. The stock had hit a record high of ₹271.60 on February 6, 2026.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over four-fold, with a combined 11.14 million equity shares representing 8.4 per cent of total equity of Aeroflex changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Ashish Kacholia owns over 2 per cent stake in Aeroflex

Investor, Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia held 3 million shares or 2.27 per cent stake in Aeroflex as on February 3, 2026, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company, on February 03, 2026, approved the allotment of 3.01 million equity shares at an issue price of ₹182.70 per share, aggregating to ₹55 crore by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Aeroflex has allotted 410,509 shares to Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia, according to disclosure made by the company to stock exchanges.

Aeroflex Q3 results, outlook

Aeroflex is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of metallic flexible flow solutions made with stainless steel.

Aeroflex reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue led by a shift towards value-added products and expansion into complex, high growth applications such as data centres. Export performance remained robust despite tariff pressures, with growth of 30 per cent on a YoY basis, reflecting the strength of customer relationships, pricing discipline, and execution capabilities, it added.

During the quarter, the company expanded into the high-growth data centre and AI infrastructure segment, including skid assemblies and advanced flow control components for high-performance liquid cooling applications.

With a strong and cash-generative business, deep engineering expertise, and growing exposure to global data centre and AI infrastructure markets, the company is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, the management said.

ICICI Securities view on Aeroflex

Aeroflex’s strategic shift towards higher-margin value-added products—assemblies, fittings, bellows and Liquid cooling skid systems has materially strengthened profitability. Management indicated sustained EBITDA margins in the ~23–25 per cent range, underpinned by operating leverage from incremental capacity additions and a richer product mix which will drive growth going forward.

Aeroflex has entered the global liquid cooling market for data centres and AI infrastructure This marks entry into a high-growth market valued at $3 billion globally, projected to reach $21 billion over the next 6- 7 years at 33 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), establishing platform for repeat orders and long-term revenue visibility, analysts at ICICI Securities said in company update.

The company completed its first commercial dispatch in Q3FY26. Liquid cooling skid assembly capacity is being ramped up to 15,000 units per annum by June 2026, with peak revenue potential of ₹300–350 crore at 80 per cent utilisation, creating a meaningful medium-term growth engine, the brokerage firm said with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹245 per share. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.