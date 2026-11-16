Capacit'e Infraprojects shares gain 6% on ₹670-crore CIDCO order win

Shares of Capacit’e Infraprojects gained nearly 6 per cent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced an order win worth ₹670 crore.

The company's counter at 02:47 PM was trading 3.59 per cent higher at ₹181 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.27 per cent at 25,211.80. In intraday trade, the stock gained 5.7 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹185.90 per share.

Capacit’e Infraprojects has received a domestic order worth approximately ₹670.43 crore from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for the construction of the MAHA Awas DRS Housing Scheme at Plot No. 20, Sector 15A, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 42 months. The company said that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in CIDCO, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said Capacite Infra is going through a corrective phase after hitting an all-time high in Dec 2024. The stock started a pullback rally a few weeks ago. “The ongoing pullback rally is likely to continue up to the ₹200 levels in the near term, which is the confluence zone of its price resistance and its six-month exponential moving average,” he said.

Capacit’e Infraprojects shares have gained 0.28 per cent over the past week, underperforming the Nifty 50, which rose 0.61 per cent. Over the past month, the stock has advanced 4.95 per cent, compared with an 8.86 per cent gain in the benchmark.

The stock has declined 29.15 per cent year-to-date and 37.61 per cent over one year, against Nifty 50 losses of 3.63 per cent and 2.75 per cent, respectively. Over three years, it has fallen 30.83 per cent, while the index has gained 27.48 per cent. Its five-year return stands at 4.42 per cent, compared with a 39.99 per cent gain for the Nifty 50.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.