Ceigall India jumps 5% after bagging this deal from MSEDCL; details inside

Ceigall India jumps 5% after bagging this deal from MSEDCL; details inside

Ceigall India Share Price Today: Ceigall India Ltd is a rapidly growing EPC company, reporting a three-year revenue CAGR among the highest in its sector and a 43.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24.| Image: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Ceigall India share price: Ceigall India shares were in demand on Monday, September 8, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 4.66 per cent to an intraday high of ₹287 per share.
 
Around 10:00 AM, Ceigall India shares were trading 1.71 per cent higher at ₹278.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent higher at 80,969.40 levels.
 

Why did Ceigall India share price rise in trade today?

 
Ceigall India’s share price surged after the company announced that it had secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Limited (MSEDCL) for the procurement of 147 MW of solar power. This comes under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 and follows a tariff-based competitive bid by MSEDCL for the development of grid-connected solar projects at multiple locations across Maharashtra.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Ceigall India said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has received a Letter of Intent under LoI # 2:MSKVY 2.0/ROUND 2 for Procurement of Solar Power under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 for 147 MW from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Limited (MSEDCL), against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited by (MSEDCL), for setting up of grid connecting solar power projects at multiple locations in state of Maharashtra.” 

Ceigall India Q1 results

 
Ceigall India Limited revenue from operations increased 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹838.2 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹803.8 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda stood at ₹109.1 crore, slightly lower than Q1FY25’s ₹125.5 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin contraction to 13.02 per cent from 15.61 per cent in the same period last year. 
 
Profit After Tax (PAT) declined to ₹51.3 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹77.9 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting pressure on profitability despite higher revenues. 
 
On Q1 show, Ramneek Sehgal, managing director said, “We are delighted to report a steady operating performance for Q1FY26. As of June 30, 2025, our total order book stands at ₹10,337.4 crore, with Roads, Highways, Flyovers, and Tunnels contributing 83.42 per cent, Railways & Metros at 13.15 per cent, Bus Terminals at 1.38 per cent, and Tunnels at 2.05 per cent. This robust and diversified pipeline reflects our strong execution capabilities and sectoral presence.”
 
Sehgal added, “Looking ahead, we expect to receive appointed dates for three more HAM projects within the current financial year, and an additional one in the first quarter of the next year. This will further accelerate execution and revenue conversion. The Company has infused ₹419.8 crore million of equity into HAM projects up to June 2025 and an additional ₹75.9 crore in July 2025, taking the total equity infusion to date to ₹512.9 crore. With the government’s strong push for infrastructure development in this year’s Union Budget, we are proud to play an active role in building a stronger, more connected India. Our focus on high-quality projects directly supports the expansion of India’s highway network and the strategic shift towards metro and railway systems – promoting greener, more efficient connectivity.”
 
Ceigall India Ltd is a rapidly growing EPC company, reporting a three-year revenue CAGR among the highest in its sector and a 43.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24. It has completed 34 projects, including EPC, HAM, O&M, and Item Rate projects, in roads and highways and currently has 22 ongoing projects across EPC, BOT, and HAM segments, covering bridges, flyovers, tunnels, expressways, metro projects, and multi-lane highways.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

