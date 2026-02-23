Axis Bank share price today

Share price of Axis Bank was up 2.2 per cent to ₹1,398.2 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of private sector lender is quoting close to its all-time high level of ₹ 1,418.3 touched on February 3, 2026.

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 9:42 AM, Axis Bank stock was trading 2 per cent at ₹1,395.55, as compared to a 0.62 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 2.3 million equity shares of the bank have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in the first 30 minutes of trading.

Axis Bank denies acquisition of stake in CreditAccess Grameen

As per exchange filings, Axis Bank clarified that it has neither submitted nor plans to submit any bid for acquiring a stake in CreditAccess Grameen, addressing recent media queries around potential participation in the transaction.

“In reference to certain incoming queries to the Bank with regard to bidding for a stake in CreditAccess Grameen, Axis Bank on Sunday, February 22, 2026, informed that the Bank has neither submitted nor is planning to submit any bid for a stake in CreditAccess Grameen,” Axis Bank said.

There are no material events/ information in this matter requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it added.

ALSO READ | IDFC First Bank shares crack 20% on ₹590 cr fraud at Chandigarh branch The clarification effectively rules out Axis Bank’s involvement in the ongoing stake sale process and removes uncertainty around any inorganic expansion in the microfinance segment through this route, ICICI Securities said in a note.

BNP Paribas India's views on Axis Bank

Analyst at BNP Paribas India think Axis Bank is poised to grab a meaningful market share during the credit upcycle that the brokerage firm expect over the next few years, given its provisioning and capital buffering; reasonably robust deposit franchise, albeit a notch below those of its best-in-class peers; commitment to gaining a digital/technological competitive edge; acquisition of Citigroup's India retail portfolio; and willingness to grow businesses such as rural and small business banking (SBB) that broad-base its loan growth potential.

Axis Bank suggested that easing liquidity resuscitated balance-sheet growth, which it remains well prepared to capitalise on. Reduction in credit costs and a reiteration of its 3.8 per cent net interest margin (NIM) guidance bode well for future RoA/RoE expansion to 15-16 per cent, near about its sustainable level, in the analyst’s opinion. This, with a reasonable valuation of 1.6x FY27E P/B, should somewhat mitigate the still-high by peer standards but trending down credit cost. Post Q3 results, the brokerage firm retain outperform rating on Axis Bank with a target price of ₹1,660 with a vigilant eye on retail asset quality.

==================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.