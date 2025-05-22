Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, CMS Info, 4 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend on May 23

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, May 22, 2025: Shares of CMS Info Systems, Havells India, LTIMindtree, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Keystone Realtors, and Sula Vineyards are expected to remain in spotlight during today’s trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. A dividend is often regarded as a form of passive income, representing a portion of a company’s profits shared with shareholders as a reward for their investment.
 
As per the data available on the BSE, shares of these companies are slated to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, May 23, 2025. The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The companies, however, finalise the eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date.
 
 
Among the dividend-paying companies, LTIMindtree has declared the highest dividend payout, announcing a final dividend of ₹45 per share, with both the ex-dividend and record date fixed on May 23, 2025.
 
CMS Info Systems has also made headlines by announcing two separate dividends, a special dividend of ₹3 per share and a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share. The company has set the record date for both of the announcements as May 23, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, Havells India has declared a final dividend of ₹6 per share, but with a record date of May 25, 2025.
 
Himadri Speciality Chemical has announced a dividend of ₹0.60 per share, while Keystone Realtors declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share. Sula Vineyards joins the list with a final dividend of ₹3.60 per share. All three of these companies have set the record date as May 23, 2025 to ascertain shareholder eligibility for their respective corporate actions. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record Date
CMS Info Systems May 23, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 May 23, 2025
CMS Info Systems May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.250 May 23, 2025
Havells India May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 May 25, 2025
Himadri Speciality Chemical May 23, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.60 May 23, 2025
LTIMindtree May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹45 May 23, 2025
Keystone Realtors May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 May 23, 2025
Sula Vineyards May 23, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.60 May 23, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

