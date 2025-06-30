Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crizac IPO to open for bidding on July 2; here's all you need to know

Crizac IPO: The public issue is a book-built issue comprising an entirely OFS of 35.1 million equity shares

Crizac is a business-to-business (B2B) educational platform

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Crizac IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the B2B education platform Crizac is scheduled to open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Ahead of the opening, the bidding for anchor investors is scheduled to take place on July 1, 2025. Through this public offering, Crizac aims to raise ₹860 crore. 
 
As investors await the subscription window to open, here are some key details from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Crizac IPO issue size

The public issue is a book-built issue comprising an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 35.1 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹860 crore, from current promoters and shareholders. Among them, Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal will sell shares worth ₹723 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively.  
 
 
Crizac has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Crizac IPO lot size, price band

Crizac IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹233-245 per share with a lot of 61 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 61 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,945. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 793 shares, amounting to ₹1,94,285.

Crizac IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Crizac were trading flat at ₹245 per share in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Crizac IPO remains nil on Monday, June 30.

Crizac IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering will remain open for subscription until Friday, July 4, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, July 7, 2025, with shares expected to be credited into demat accounts on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
 
Shares of Crizac will be listed on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.  Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status

Crizac IPO objective

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale by selling shareholders.

Crizac IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the IPO. Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Securities are the book-running lead managers.

About Crizac

Incorporated in 2011, Crizac is a business-to-business (B2B) educational platform aimed at agents and international higher education institutions, offering global student recruitment services to universities and colleges in the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. 
 
In the financial year 2025 (FY25), Crizac reported a revenue of ₹849.49 crore, 33.8 per cent from 634.87 crore in the previous financial year. The net profit grew to ₹152.93 crore, up 28.6 per cent from ₹118.9 crore in the previous fiscal. 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
