Sambhv Steel IPO booked 28x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Sambhv Steel IPO booked 28x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Sambhv Steel IPO allotment status: Investors can check their allotment status through the official websites of the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, or via Kfin Technologies

Shares of Sambhv Steel will list on the exchanges on Wednesday, July 2.

SI Reporter
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sambhv Steel IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the shares of Chhattisgarh-based steel manufacturer Sambhv Steel Tubes' initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, June 30, 2025. The IPO, which closed for public subscription on Friday, June 27, received a solid response from investors, with the offer being oversubscribed by 28.46 times, as per NSE data.
 
The demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the reserved portion 62.32 times, followed by non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota at 31.82 times, and retail investors' quota was booked 7.99 times. The employees' quota was booked 5.34 times.
 

Here's how to check the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status online:

After the share allotment for the Sambhv Steel IPO is finalised, investors will be able to check their allotment status through the official websites of the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, or via Kfin Technologies, the designated registrar for the issue. Additionally, investors can check their allotment status online using the direct links provided below:
 
Check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on the NSE website

Check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on the BSE website
 
Check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Sambhv Steel were seen trading at ₹96 per share, commanding a grey market premium of ₹14 or 17 per cent compared to the upper-end price of ₹82.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO details

The mainline offering, valued at around ₹540 crore, comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 53.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.2 million equity shares aggregating to ₹100 crore. 
 
Sambhv Steel IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, June 25, to Friday, June 27. The public issue was priced in the range of ₹77-82 per share, with a lot size of 182 shares.
 
Nuvama Wealth Management and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Sambhv Steel Tubes

Incorporated in 2017, Sambhv Steel Tubes manufactures Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes. With a facility in Sarora, Chhattisgarh, the company ranks among the top in installed capacity and is one of only two Indian firms using narrow-width HR coils for ERW production. Sambhv also operates in the stainless steel coils space, serving diverse sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, and energy. Its annual sales volume stood at 198,956 metric tonnes as of December 31, 2024.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

