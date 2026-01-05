Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cupid slumps 36% from life high on profit taking; analyst suggests strategy

Cupid slumps 36% from life high on profit taking; analyst suggests strategy

Cupid share price slumped 36.02 per cent to ₹337.10 from its life high on Monday

Cupid share price corrected significantly on January , 2026

Cupid share price corrected significantly from its recent peak on Monday.

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cupid share price today: Cupid share price declined as much as 19.72 per cent to ₹337.10 on the NSE on Monday, the lowest level since December 1, 2025. With this, the stock has slumped 36 per cent from its record high level as investors booked profits in the stock after a record rally.  
 
As of 1:34 PM, Cupid share price was trading 12.66 per cent lower at ₹366.65, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. 
 
Why did Cupid share price fall today?
 
Cupid shares were witnessing heavy selling pressure on Monday as investors booked profits in the counter following a significant rally in the recent past. Analysts, too, suggested investors to consider booking profit in the counter.  
 
 
On January 2, the stock hit a new high of ₹526.95 before it started to erase gains rapidly. The scrip briefly hit a 20 per cent lower circuit in the previous session. Cupid put out a clarification about the significant movement in its share price on Friday, saying that the company was not aware of any material information or events which may cause such volatility.

Also Read

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex were trading on a mixed note on January 5, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low, slides 320 pts; Nifty near 26,200; SMIDs mixed; VIX up 6%

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Smallcap stocks shine: TFCI, Netweb, Orient Tech, Gandhar Oil zoom upto 20%

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO! Hindustan Laboratories files DRHP with Sebi; check details

Metropolis Healthcare share price

Metropolis Healthcare shares jump 6% on 26% revenue growth in Q3 update

Reliance Industries share price

RIL shares hit new high; analysts see gains from US move on Venezuela oil

  The stock had been rising for the past 15 sessions (till January 1).
 
The National Stock Exchange has put Cupid shares under additional surveillance after noting the recent surge.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
Analyst View
 
Cupid Limited stock has undergone a decent correction as it fell from ₹526 to ₹337 in just two trading sessions after an over-stretched up move from ₹55 to ₹525 levels in just nine months, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Markets. 
 
Going ahead, Globe Capital suggests investors to wait for some stability in prices before taking any fresh entry. Technical support is placed around the ₹340-300 zone, he said. 
 
Q3 Business Update
 
Cupid expects the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) to be its best-performing quarter till date, because of strong demand and smooth operation execution. 
 
The order book of the company is at the highest level, which provides a clear visibility of performance in the coming quarters, Cupid said in an exchange filing. 
 
Work at the Palava manufacturing facility continued as scheduled in line with Cupid's broader capacity expansion plan, according to an exchange filing. 
 
Cupid’s management remains confident to achieve a topline guidance of ₹335 crore in the financial year 2026 (FY26) and ₹100 crore net profit target, the company said. 

More From This Section

US attack on Venezuela

US attack on Venezuela: Impact on oil, Indian stock markets, energy stocks

telecom, TRAI

JM Financial expects steady ARPU growth for telcos in Q3; Jio, Airtel lead

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

InCred Equities starts coverage on Tata Motors with 'Add' as CV cycle turns

Aegis Logistics share price

Aegis Logistics shares gain 6% on acquisition update; key details inside

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price after Q3 business update

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares jump 8% after Q3 business update; details here

Topics : Cupid Buzzing stocks Markets Nifty 50 stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateGold and Silver Price TodayUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon