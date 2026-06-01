Daily DII flow data set to be more transparent; Sebi eases Invit norms

Daily DII flow data set to be more transparent

Sebi plans easing Invit distribution norms The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) on Monday said it will begin disseminating daily trends in domestic institutional investor (DII) investments under an initiative undertaken in coordination with custodians and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The depository will publish category-wise investment data for mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), banks, insurance companies, and other domestic institutions. The reporting framework has been modelled on the existing daily disclosure mechanism for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), aiming to improve standardisation and transparency in market data dissemination. At present, NSDL publishes daily investment data only for mutual funds, while stock exchanges report aggregate DII flows on a provisional basis.

Laser Power reduces public offer issue size The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a relaxation in distribution rules for infrastructure investment trusts (Invits), allowing road-focused Invits to factor in debt-funded major maintenance expenses while calculating cash available for distribution to unitholders. The move looks to address a long-standing industry concern. In a consultation paper released on Monday, the regulator proposed permitting Invits and their underlying special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to add back payments made towards major maintenance (MM) expenses for road projects, provided such expenses meet a set of requirements. Under the existing framework, Invits are prohibited from using borrowed funds for distributions to unitholders

Electrical equipment maker Laser Power & Infra has reduced the size of its proposed initial public offering (IPO) taking advantage of the recently introduced framework by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that allows companies to alter issue sizes without refiling draft papers. The company on Friday filed a 16-page addendum to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Laser Power’s original DRHP proposed a ₹1,200 crore IPO comprising a fresh issue of ₹800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹400 crore by existing shareholders. Under the revised structure, the IPO size has been reduced to ₹742 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of ₹542 crore and an OFS of ₹200 crore.