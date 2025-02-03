Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Bonus share: Emami, Redtape, 6 others to remain in focus today

Dividend, Bonus share: Emami, Redtape, 6 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, February 4, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE

bond markets

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend, Bonus share: D-Street investors are expected to watch the shares of KPIT Technologies, Aarti Drugs, Redtape, and four other companies during today's trading session as they trade ex-date following the announcements of corporate actions such as dividends or bonus issues.
 
BSE data shows that KPIT Technologies, Aurionpro Solutions, Aarti Drugs, LT Foods, Orient Electric, Emami, and SRF shares will turn ex-dividend today, February 3, 2025, while Redtape shares will turn ex-bonus.
 
Among them, Emami, KPIT Technologies, and SRF have announced interim dividends of Rs 4, Rs 2.50, and Rs 3.60 per share, respectively. They have all set February 3, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. Further, Aarti Drugs, Aurionpro Solutions, and LT Foods have announced interim dividends of Rs 1, Rs 1, and Rs 0.50 per share, respectively, with the same record date.
 
 
Additionally, Orient Electric shares will trade ex-dividend today following the announcement of an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per share. The record date for this has been set as February 3, 2025.
 
In addition, Redtape shares are set to remain in focus as the company has announced the allotment of 41,46,05,700 bonus shares in the proportion of 3:1, i.e., three new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2, to eligible shareholders as of the record date, Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
 
That said, Mahanagar Gas, Godrej Consumer Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, Pidilite Industries, Great Eastern Shipping, Share India Securities, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Wheels India are also expected to gain investor attention as they trade ex-dividend today.
 
The term ex-date refers to the date when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends or bonus shares. This means that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. Thus, to qualify for such corporate actions, investors must ensure they hold the stock before the ex-date. The company declares beneficiaries entitled to dividends or bonus shares based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 76,900; Mid, Smallcaps drag, IT, Financials, Metal lose

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Sensex key support for the week stands at 76,200; Nifty at 23,150

Union Budget 2025-26: Consumption over capex, rise of the middle class

Union Budget 2025-26: Consumption over capex, rise of the middle class

IPO

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Amisha Vora, PL Group

Budget 2025-26: A Bold move to spur growth and support consumption

Topics : High dividend stocks dividend dividend income share market Dividend yield stocks Bonus payouts Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon