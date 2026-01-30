Dividend stocks! BPCL, NTPC, Gillette India, 43 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Investors seeking passive income through equity markets are likely to remain active next week, from Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6, 2026, as shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, REC, ITC, Metro Brands, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Gillette India, and 39 other companies are set to trade ex-dividend following their dividend announcements for their shareholders.

Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include Indian Energy Exchange, Gail India, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Nestle India, Symphony, Vaibhav Global, Alldigi Tech, Coromandel International, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Styrenix Performance Materials, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, among others.

Among the companies listed, Gillette India has announced an interim dividend of ₹120 per share and a special dividend of ₹60 per share, with February 4, 2026, fixed as the record date.

Alldigi Tech has declared an interim dividend of ₹30 per share, while Accelya Solutions India has announced an interim dividend of ₹45 per share, with record dates of February 4, 2026, and February 6, 2026, respectively.

Other notable dividend announcements include Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a payout of ₹10 per share, ITC at ₹6.50 per share, Coromandel International at ₹9 per share, Great Eastern Shipping Company at ₹9 per share, REC at ₹4.60 per share, Cochin Shipyard at ₹3.50 per share, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers at ₹7.15 per share.

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend next week along with their dividend details and record dates: