Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks! BPCL, NTPC, Gillette India, 43 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks! BPCL, NTPC, Gillette India, 43 others go ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend next week along with their dividend details and record dates

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Investors seeking passive income through equity markets are likely to remain active next week, from Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6, 2026, as shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, NTPC, REC, ITC, Metro Brands, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Gillette India, and 39 other companies are set to trade ex-dividend following their dividend announcements for their shareholders.
 
Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include Indian Energy Exchange, Gail India, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Nestle India, Symphony, Vaibhav Global, Alldigi Tech, Coromandel International, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Styrenix Performance Materials, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, among others. 
 
 
Among the companies listed, Gillette India has announced an interim dividend of ₹120 per share and a special dividend of ₹60 per share, with February 4, 2026, fixed as the record date.
 
Alldigi Tech has declared an interim dividend of ₹30 per share, while Accelya Solutions India has announced an interim dividend of ₹45 per share, with record dates of February 4, 2026, and February 6, 2026, respectively.
 
Other notable dividend announcements include Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a payout of ₹10 per share, ITC at ₹6.50 per share, Coromandel International at ₹9 per share, Great Eastern Shipping Company at ₹9 per share, REC at ₹4.60 per share, Cochin Shipyard at ₹3.50 per share, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers at ₹7.15 per share.

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend next week along with their dividend details and record dates:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Balkrishna Industries Feb 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Feb 2, 2026
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Feb 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹10 Feb 2, 2026
Gopal Snacks Feb 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.3500 Feb 2, 2026
LT Foods Feb 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 2, 2026
Metro Brands Feb 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Feb 2, 2026
Share India Securities Feb 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.4000 Feb 2, 2026
Siyaram Silk Mills Feb 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Feb 2, 2026
Cochin Shipyard Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.5000 Feb 3, 2026
GPT Infraprojects Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.7500 Feb 3, 2026
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.1500 Feb 3, 2026
Symphony Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 3, 2026
Vaibhav Global Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.5000 Feb 3, 2026
Alldigi Tech Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹30 Feb 4, 2026
Apcotex Industries Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.5000 Feb 4, 2026
Carborundum Universal Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.5000 Feb 4, 2026
Coromandel International Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹9 Feb 4, 2026
Crizac Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Feb 4, 2026
Dolat Algotech Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.1000 Feb 4, 2026
Flair Writing Industries Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.5000 Feb 4, 2026
Great Eastern Shipping Company Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹9 Feb 4, 2026
Gillette India Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹120 Feb 4, 2026
Gillette India Feb 4, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹60 Feb 4, 2026
Indian Energy Exchange Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.5000 Feb 4, 2026
ITC Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6.5000 Feb 4, 2026
KPIT Technologies Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.2500 Feb 4, 2026
MAS Financial Services Feb 4, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.2500 Feb 4, 2026
Gail (India) Feb 5, 2026 Dividend Feb 5, 2026
Moil Feb 5, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.53 Feb 5, 2026
Styrenix Performance Materials Feb 5, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹23 Feb 5, 2026
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Feb 5, 2026 Interim Dividend Feb 5, 2026
Accelya Solutions India Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹45 Feb 6, 2026
ACME Solar Holdings Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.2000 Feb 6, 2026
B2B Software Technologies Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend Feb 7, 2026
Clean Science and Technology Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend Feb 6, 2026
Control Print Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Feb 6, 2026
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.1500 Feb 7, 2026
Insecticides (India) Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend Feb 6, 2026
Manappuram Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.5000 Feb 6, 2026
Manba Finance Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.2500 Feb 6, 2026
Nestle India Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Feb 6, 2026
NTPC Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend Feb 6, 2026
Quess Corp Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Feb 6, 2026
REC Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.6000 Feb 6, 2026
Sharda Cropchem Feb 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6

More From This Section

Laxmi Organic Industries share price today

Laxmi Organic share price hits record low on weak Q3 operational performace

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: D-St set for worst month since Feb 2025; Nifty down 100 pts; Metal stocks tumble

Nestle

Nestle India share jumps 4%, hits new 52-week high on healthy Q3 results

Cupid share price today

Cupid shares surge 13% on strongest-ever quarterly results, bonus issue

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma soars 6% on huge volumes; here's what triggered the rally

Topics : dividend High dividend stocks Stocks in focus share market NTPC Limited BPCL Gillette India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance