Nestle India share jumps 4%, hits new 52-week high on healthy Q3 results

Nestle India share price today: Maggi-maker Nestle India share price rose as much as 4.04 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,339.85 per share on Friday, January 30, 2026.

At 2:21 PM, Nestle India share price was trading 3.30 per cent higher at ₹1,330.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 82,355.98 levels.

Why did Nestle India share price rise today?

Nestle India shares gained after the company reported a strong set of results for the December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26).

The FMCG major’s consolidated net profit surged to ₹998.4 crore, up sharply from ₹688 crore in Q3FY25, driven by robust volume-led growth and operating leverage.

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹5,667 crore, compared with ₹4,779.7 crore a year ago, reflecting strong demand across product categories.

Management highlighted that sales volumes grew 18.5 per cent, the highest in nearly five years, helping Nestle India post its highest-ever quarterly turnover. Growth was broad-based, supported by capacity expansion, brand investments, rural market acceleration, and recovery aided by GST benefits.

Nestle India also stepped up advertising and media spends by 42 per cent Y-o-Y, strengthening brand traction, while maintaining a healthy Ebitda margin of 21.3 per cent, signalling resilience despite a competitive environment.

All four product groups delivered positive volume-led growth, with confectionery emerging as the fastest-growing segment, followed by strong momentum in beverages, prepared dishes, cooking aids, pet food, and premium offerings like Nespresso. Growth was also supported by quick commerce, premiumisation, and rising in-home consumption.

The company saw double-digit growth across all business channels, including general trade, e-commerce, and out-of-home consumption, with rural markets outperforming and urban demand also remaining strong.

Commodity outlook

According to the company, milk prices have not softened despite the flush season, influenced by strong demand. Edible oil prices continue to remain elevated, and are expected to trade sideways in the first half of 2026.

“The upcoming wheat harvest in April 2026 looks promising. Coffee prices have stabilised at lower levels than last year due to favourable crop yields in both Vietnam and India.” Nestle India said.