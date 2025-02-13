Business Standard

Dividend stocks: MRF, Balco, REC, Gulf Oil, 23 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: MRF, Balco, REC, Gulf Oil, 23 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they turn ex-date on February 14, 2025

Dividend

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of MRF, National Aluminium Co (Nalco), Bharat Dynamics, Cummins India, Escorts Kubota, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and 21 other companies are expected to be in focus during Thursday's trading session following their announcements of interim dividends for their respective shareholders. The shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 14, 2024, according to data from the BSE.
 
The list of companies also includes Aarti Pharmalabs, Advani Hotels and Resorts (India), A K Capital Services, Alkem Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Banco Products (India), BEML, Dhruv Consultancy Services, EKI Energy Services, Engineers India, Goldiam International, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Majestic Auto, MOIL, MSTC, Nicco Parks & Resorts, PI Industries, Premier Energies, REC, Saregama India, and Taneja Aerospace & Aviation.
 
 
Among the companies, MRF, and Nalco  have announced interim dividends of Rs 3 and Rs 4 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have set the record date for February 15, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payout.
 
Bharat Dynamics, and Cummins India have declared interim dividends of Rs 4 and Rs 18 per share, respectively. Similarly, these companies have also set the record date for February 15, 2025, for determining eligibility for the dividend payout.
 
Escorts Kubota, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India have announced interim dividends of Rs 10 and Rs 20 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have established the record date for February 15, 2025, for verifying eligibility for the dividend payout.

Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend on February 14, 2024, along with their respective dividend amounts and key details:
 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Aarti Pharmalabs 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 14 Feb 2025
Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 14 Feb 2025
A K Capital Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 12 14 Feb 2025
Alkem Laboratories 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 37 14 Feb 2025
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 9 15 Feb 2025
Banco Products (India) 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 11 14 Feb 2025
Bharat Dynamics 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 14 Feb 2025
BEML 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 14 Feb 2025
Cummins India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 18 14 Feb 2025
Dhruv Consultancy Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.10 14 Feb 2025
EKI Energy Services 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 14 Feb 2025
Engineers India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 14 Feb 2025
Escorts Kubota 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 10 14 Feb 2025
Goldiam International 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 14 Feb 2025
Gulf Oil Lubricants India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 20 14 Feb 2025
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 14 Feb 2025
Majestic Auto 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 14 Feb 2025
MOIL 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.02 15 Feb 2025
MRF 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 14 Feb 2025
MSTC 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 32 14 Feb 2025
National Aluminium Co 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 14 Feb 2025
Nicco Parks & Resorts 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2025
PI Industries 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 6 14 Feb 2025
Premier Energies 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 14 Feb 2025
REC 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.30 14 Feb 2025
Saregama India 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50 14 Feb 2025
Taneja Aerospace and Aviation 14 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 14 Feb 2025
 
The ex-dividend date and the record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-dividend date signifies the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.
 
 

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

