Dividend watch: 5 stocks to keep an eye on today; check your eligibility

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025: Investors on D-Street seeking passive income may want to keep an eye on the shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Nippon Life India Asset Management, Share India Securities, TD Power Systems, and Vaibhav Global today, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for their shareholders.
According to data from the BSE, these companies will begin trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 6. Notably, the Indian equity markets will be closed tomorrow, November 5, for Prakash Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Investors seeking to claim the upcoming dividend payouts must own the stocks before the ex-dividend date.
Among the pack, Nippon Life India Asset Management stands out, offering the highest interim dividend of ₹9 per share. HPCL follows with an interim dividend of ₹5 per share.
In the same vein, Vaibhav Global has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, while TD Power Systems will pay ₹1 per share. Share India Securities rounds out the list with a dividend payout of ₹0.40 per share.
(Source: BSE)
For all these companies, November 6 has been set as the record date, determining eligibility for dividend participation.
In addition to these stocks, others like Coal India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RailTel Corporation of India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Sundram Fasteners will also be in focus today as they trade ex-dividend. Among these, Coal India has announced a hefty interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will pay ₹6 per share. Sundram Fasteners has declared ₹3.75 per share, and Happiest Minds Technologies will distribute ₹2.75 per share. Additionally, RailTel Corporation of India and Bhansali Engineering Polymers have each announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, as per BSE data.