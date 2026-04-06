DMart Q4 growth strong on store additions; margins remain under pressure

But profitability may be low due to higher operating costs and higher general merchandise and apparel costs. Investments in new stores have also reduced return on capital employed (ROCE). Gross profit margins have been in the 14–14.5 per cent range during FY21-25. But gross margin could be under pressure now, and this could feed into lower operating profit margins.

DMart is looking for store clusters, trying to deepen its presence where it is already present before entering new towns. Notably, 48 new stores (out of 58 new stores in Q4) were added in March alone. However, DMart has also entered new markets in Haryana, Goa, and Odisha.

Brick-and-mortar contributes 95 per cent of revenues. DMart is a discount grocery retailer, and under the brand DMart Ready, it is also rolling out online. Management had previously noted real estate inflation has hurt ROCE, which contracted by 130 basis points year-on-year to 17.1 per cent in FY25 from 18.4 per cent in FY24. During FY25, DMart reported negative free cash flow of Rs 750 crore, with capex of Rs 3,300 crore.

While revenues and operating profit growth could be in the mid-teens until FY28, subdued general merchandise, weak performance in mature stores, and low same-store sales growth could keep margins down. Increased competitive intensity from online grocery/quick commerce (QC) in metros and Tier I cities may be another concern. Market share loss to quick commerce players is visible and may continue in larger cities and metros. New QC entrants like Amazon also have deep pockets to sustain their rollouts.

For DMart, high store additions could boost FY27 and FY28 revenue growth, maybe in the high teens, like 19 per cent in Q4FY26, even if margins are a concern. New store additions are skewed, with over 70 out of 85 new stores in FY26 added in Tier II and Tier III cities, where QC is less of a current concern.

This policy of aggressive store addition may continue under the new CEO. The company update is that its Q4FY26 standalone revenues came in at Rs 17,200 crore, indicating revenue growth of 19 per cent year-on-year. This was an acceleration from 13.2 per cent year-on-year standalone sales growth in Q3FY26.

DMart may also benefit from FMCG product inflation and a shift towards value retail, given fears of prolonged inflation. Analysts may upgrade revenue estimates for FY27 and FY28, and are also raising earnings estimates due to store additions, even if margins drop.

Value investors will see a big mismatch between growth and valuations. DMart’s revenue growth has moderated to under 20 per cent, down from earlier annual growth of 30 per cent. QC and brick-and-mortar rivals like Reliance Retail are reporting lower same-store sales growth. The stock is very highly valued, with an average five-year valuation at one-year forward price-to-earnings of 90 times.

The strategy of expanding the store network may remain the revenue growth driver. The online space is already crowded, and DMart Ready will find it hard to gain market share. In general merchandise, margins are much higher than grocery, which is an advantage, however.

Several analysts have sell and reduce recommendations on the basis of lower growth, lower margins, and high competition versus very high valuations. DMart’s ownership model leads to long paybacks. The stock is expensive and may remain so, with low or negative free cash flows as the expansion continues.