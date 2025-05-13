Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rs 972-cr order lifts Power Mech Projects share price 4%; key details here

The uptick in Power Mech Projects share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of ₹971.98 crore, excluding GST, from Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited.

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Power Mech Projects share price: Construction engineering company Power Mech Projects shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with the scrip popping as much as 3.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,829.60 per share. 
 
At 12:45 PM, Power Mech Projects share price was trading 1.55 per cent higher at ₹2,768.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.32 per cent lower at 81,345.28 level.
 
What is the reason behind the uptick in Power Mech Projects share price?
 
The uptick in Power Mech Projects share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of ₹971.98 crore, excluding GST, from Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Power Mech Projects said, “...order secured for the work “TGGENCO - (Sx800MW)YTPS - Soil Investigation, Engineering, Design and Construction of Integrated Township with infrastructural Works consisting of Independent quarters (A & B Type) and Multistoried (Stilt+ 10 floors) residential quarters (D, E & F Type) including Fire Fighting System, Hospital building, School building, Club house, Commercial complexes, Indoor Stadium, Multipurpose Function Hall, Sports Complex, Security Rooms & Maintenance Offices, site Levelling and Grading, Roads & Drains, Construction of underground potable water tanks, OHSR, Septic Tanks & STP, Avenue Plantation, Parking Sheds, Rainwater harvesting pits, Laying BT approach Road to township including Bridge over Tungapadu vagu, Main Gate & Internal Compound walls, Street lighting, Sub-station at Yadadri Thermal Power Station, Veerlapalem(V), Dameracherla(M), Nalgonda District.” 

Under the terms of the order, Power Mech Projects will be responsible for the construction of integrated township with infrastructural works consisting of independent quarters (A & B Type), multistoried (Stilt+ 10 floors) residential quarters (D, E & F Type) and its associated works at Yadadri Thermal Power Station, Veerlapalem (V), Dameracherla (M), Nalgonda District.
 
The order has to be executed in 30 months from the date of taking over of site, Power Mech Projects said, in a statement.
 
About Power Mech Projects
 
Power Mech Projects is among the leading infrastructure and construction companies with a strong focus on the power and infrastructure sectors. 
 
The company offers services such as the erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators, along with Balance of Plant (BOP) works. 
 
Power Mech Projects is also actively involved in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of power plants and undertakes civil construction works related to power projects. Its expertise spans across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), making them a key player in delivering integrated solutions for power infrastructure.
 
In addition to its core power sector operations, the company has diversified into other infrastructure domains including railways, mining, steel, transmission and distribution, and process industries. 
 
With a growing global footprint, the company has executed projects both in India and internationally. Its broad service offerings include engineering design, project management consultancy, procurement, logistics, and inventory management. 
 
The market capitalisation of Power Mech Projects is ₹8,752 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

