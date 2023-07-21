Derivative StrategyBULL SPREAD Strategy on SBIBuy SBI (27-July Expiry) 610 CALL at Rs 7 & simultaneously sell 630 CALL at Rs 1.70Lot Size 1,500Cost of the strategy Rs 5.3 (Rs 7,950 per strategy)Maximum profit Rs 22,050; If SBI closes at or above Rs 630 on 27 July expiry.Breakeven Point Rs 615.3Approx margin required Rs 32,000Rationale:We have seen long build up in SBI Futures on Thursday, where we have seen 6 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 1.40 per cent. The stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 03-Jan 2023 The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart. RSI Oscillator (11) is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart suggesting strength in the current uptrend.Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.